'Content network effect' makes TikTok tough to copy

Many TikTok videos don't start from scratch, so neither can its competitors. TikTok is all about remixes, where users shoot a new video to recontextualize audio pulled from someone else's clip, or riff on an existing meme or concept. That only works because TikTok's had time to build up an immense armory of content from which to draw inspiration.

Creators will find themselves unequipped trying to get started on TikTok copycats, including Facebook Lasso, and Instagram Reels, which is testing in Brazil. Direct competitors like Triller and Dubsmash are racing to build up their archives. YouTube Shorts, which The Information today reported is in development, only has a shot if Google lets users harness the 5 billion videos people already watch on YouTube each day.

This is the power of what I call "content network effect": Each piece of content adds value to the rest. That's TikTok.

You're likely familiar with traditional network effect -- "a phenomenon whereby a product or service gains additional value as more people use it." It's not just the network itself that gains value, as the value delivered to each user increases too. Today's top social networks are shining examples. The more people there are on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, the more people you can connect to, and the more material their relevant algorithms can draw on to fill your feeds.

If you had to choose between using two identical social networks, you're probably going to pick the one with more friends or creators already on board. Network effects raise the switching cost of moving to a different network. Even if it has better features, fewer ads or less misinformation and bullying, you're unlikely to leave a robust network behind and decamp to a sparser one. That makes scaled social networks difficult to Disrupt. All the top ones have been around for almost a decade or more.

Except for TikTok. The Chinese music/video app has managed to demonstrate a new concept of "content network effect." In its case, each video uploaded to the app makes every future potential video more valuable. That's because all the content on TikTok serves as remix fodder for the rest. Every song, dance, joke, prank and monologue generates resources for other creators to exploit. It's a bottomless well of inspiration.

Remixability, the ultimate creative tool

TikTok productizes remix culture by making it easy to "use this sound." Tap the audio button on any video and it becomes yours. Click through and you'll see all the other videos that use it. TikTok even offers a whole search engine for sorting through sounds by categories, like Trending, Greatest Hits, Love, Gaming and Travel. Sometimes remixes are based on an idea rather than an audio. #FlipTheSwitch sees couples instantly swapping clothes when the light flicks off, and has collected more than 3.6 billion videos across over 500,000 remixed versions of the video.

