Content Security Gateway Global Market Report 2023: Rising Need for URL Filtering, Malware Detection and Leak Prevention Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Security Gateway Market by Platform Type (Hardware, Software), Industry Vertical (Education, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, and Others), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content security gateway market size reached US$ 8.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25% during 2022-2028.

The rising number of data breaches and cybercrimes, the escalating demand for content security gateway to avoid fake websites and the increasing utilization of content security gateway to block unapproved uploads represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Content Security Gateway Market Trends:

At present, the rising demand for content security gateway for uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, virus and malware code detection, data leak prevention, cloud access security broker (CASB), and other application level control is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is an increase in the number of data breaches and cybercrimes to steal and copy sensitive data across the globe. This, along with the growing demand for content security gateway to avoid fake websites that dupe unsuspecting users into clicking on a malicious link for disclosing personal information, is offering a favorable market outlook.

In addition, there is a rise in the utilization of content security gateway to block unapproved uploads to cloud services around the world. This, coupled with the escalating demand for content security gateway among businesses to provide additional controls, such as social media filtering, document scanning, and anti-malware integration for zero-day threat detection, is propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the increasing demand for content security gateway to prevent implanted malware from communicating with hackers is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of content security gateway is supporting the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global content security gateway market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on platform type and industry vertical.

Platform Type Insights:

  • Hardware

  • Software

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the content security gateway market based on the platform type. This includes hardware and software. According to the report, software represented the largest segment.

Industry Vertical Insights:

  • Education

  • BFSI

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Telecom and IT

  • Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the content security gateway market based on the industry vertical has also been provided in the report. This includes education, BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom and IT, and others. According to the report, BFSI accounted for the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global content security gateway market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global content security gateway market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • Which countries represent the most attractive content security gateway markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What is the competitive structure of the global content security gateway market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global content security gateway market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Content Security Gateway Market

6 Market Breakup by Platform Type

7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • F5 Inc.

  • FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited

  • McAfee Corp.

  • Planet Technology Corporation

  • Proofpoint Inc.

  • Trustwave Holdings Inc.

  • Bayer CropScience Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf6w87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


