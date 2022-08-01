Content Services Platform Market Is Expected to Reach $202.52 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Surge in need for content by huge organizations, rise in number of small and medium enterprises, increase in internet penetration among people in various countries, and growth in the adoption of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies are expected to drive the growth of the global content services platform market. Increase in the adoption of content services platform by various businesses and surge in work-from-home culture among employees during the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Portland, OR , Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global content services platform market generated $45.08 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $202.52 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $45.08 billion Market Size in 2031 $202.52 billion CAGR 16.4% No. of Pages in Report 301 Segments covered Component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region Drivers Surge in need for content by huge organizations Increase in internet penetration Opportunities Rise in number of small and medium enterprises Growth in adoption of innovative technologies Restrains Complications in handling data Rise in awareness about data privacy and security

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global content services platform market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the increased demand for content service platforms as more and more businesses, both small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, were increasingly using of these platforms to maintain production in unprecedented times during the pandemic. This was mainly due to closure of physical stores and offices and social distancing measures implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

There was surge in the work-from-home culture during the pandemic, resulting in the expeditious adoption of these platforms. Leading regions, such as the North America and Europe, already require non-essential corporate employees to work electronically for an extended period of time.

Furthermore, increase in internet penetration across the globe will further drive market expansion post-pandemic.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global content services platform market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fourth of the global market. The retail and consumer goods segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global content services platform industry report include Adobe Inc., DocuWare, Fabasoft AG, Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Kyocera Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Paper Alternative Solutions Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global content services platform market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

