Content for Standpoint's All-Weather Approach

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standpoint believes in an all-weather investment approach which is an asset allocation methodology that diversifies across geographic regions, asset classes, and investment styles. This multi-layered diversification is intended to mitigate risk and provide stable returns in a wide range of economic environments.

3-minute video on why Standpoint adopted an all-weather strategy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmHDedPhQeM

30-minute in-depth conversation between Standpoint CIO, Eric Crittenden, and one of Jack Schwager's New Market Wizards, and Standpoint's Chairman of the Board, Tom Basso: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gyd8qMWLLJs&t

Visit Standpoint's mutual fund website to see a comparison of the 20 largest alternative mutual funds: https://www.standpointfunds.com/fund/top-20/

Library of content on the Standpoint website where you can find other videos, tools, and podcasts: https://www.standpointfunds.com/content/

For further information please email info@standpointfunds.com or call 602-688-2918

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

All information contained herein is for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase any security. The information contained herein has been prepared from sources believed reliable but is not guaranteed by Standpoint Asset Management, LLC ("Standpoint"). The views presented represent the opinions of Standpoint as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change.

Standpoint is an investment adviser registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information regarding the firm, please see its Form ADV on file with the SEC. Registration with the SEC does not imply a particular level of skill or training. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against a loss.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-for-standpoints-all-weather-approach-301278442.html

SOURCE Standpoint

