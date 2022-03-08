Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the content streaming market are Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc. , Hulu, LLC. , Apple Inc. , Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Kaltura, Inc.

and AT&T Inc.



The global content streaming market is expected to grow from $104.41 billion in 2021 to $123.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of18%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $227.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.6%.



The content streaming establishments in this industry do not provide traditional (non-Internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the Internet exclusively.



The main types of platforms in content streaming are smartphones, laptops & desktops, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic device that will be providing a connection to a cellular network.



The different types include on-demand video streaming, live video streaming and are deployed in various modes such as cloud, on-premise. it is used in several sectors including consumer, enterprise.



North America was the largest region in the content streaming market in 2021.Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the number of devices that are capable of supporting digital media (such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and smart TVs) along with increased internet access speed with better networks, coverage, and advanced technologies (3G, 4G / LTE) has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of his/her choice such as information, entertainment or social activity anytime, anywhere.Moreover, the rise in digital media players such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and Boxee has shown a tremendous increase in online media consumption.



Thus, the increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity, and digital media players or content providers makes it easier for consumers to access music and video content going forward which thereby increases the growth of the content streaming market in the forecast period.



The bandwidth limitations and reliability issues restrain the content streaming market.The quality of the video or audio streaming highly depends on the data transfer rate of a network or Internet connection, the total time required for a packet of data to travel from one point to another, and the capacity of the network to offer consistent services.



The bandwidth is important for high-quality video streaming, as sending large amounts of video and audio data over the Internet requires large data transfer with a maximum transfer rate.The higher quality video uses more bandwidth than lower quality video.



Any long-term disruption of Internet services related to bandwidth, latency, and network reliability can limit the quality of video/audio streaming and thereby halt the growth of the content streaming market.



Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits.Blockchain technology allows the video streaming providers to store data on thousands of servers globally that help the companies to have cost cuts associated with the content or massive video files stored on servers.



For instance, Video Coin, a video streaming providing startup is thinking to invest in implementing blockchain technology to provide video content at lower prices.Also, the companies in the video streaming market are using artificial intelligence to improve their content quality.



For instance, streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify make use of machine learning a subset of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the user experience by tracking the user’s interests and recommending the content of user interest. AI also improves video quality by reducing video buffering through video compression.



In July 2019, Hive Streaming, a Sweden-based enterprise video distribution company, partnered with U.S.-based software company, Kaltura, Inc., to provide joint customers with premium video delivery capabilities. Under this partnership, the data visualization solutions of Hive Streaming are joined with the broad network optimization offering of Kaltura, including Kaltura eCDN, along with additional network optimization and video delivery solutions. This collaboration has enabled high-quality live and non-linear video content.



The countries covered in the content streaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





