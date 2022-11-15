U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Contentgine Announces Agreement with Dun & Bradstreet for B2B Intent Leads and Intelligence

·3 min read

 Expanded suite of intent data empowers marketers to better target prospects – down to the contact level – to efficiently turn them into buyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Contentgine today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. ("Dun & Bradstreet"), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, to provide B2B contact lead data and intelligence to clients to more effectively drive sales. This latest agreement follows Dun & Bradstreet's acquisition of Eyeota and NetWise, building upon its rapidly growing Audience Solutions business by adding qualified lead data onto its integrated platform for powering omni-channel digital campaigns and strategies.

"We are at an inflection point as tightened budgets, coupled with the evolution of the way we work has created the need for better, more accurate technology and data to efficiently reach B2B buyers where they are today – online and across a multitude of digital channels," said Dwight Gorall, Senior Vice President, Audience Solutions. "With Contentgine, we are helping clients unlock greater opportunity by building on their existing B2B company data – powered by the D-U-N-S Number – using intent data at the individual level, which  can fuel personalized campaigns that capture the attention of digital buyers to turn them into long-term clients."

Contentgine's intent and lead generation signals build on Dun & Bradstreet's B2B company data, providing more qualified contacts so that marketers can bring buyers further down into the sales funnel. Powered by Contentgine's email and web-based engagement engine, companies can match content to contacts, generate in-market prospects, and purchase new leads based on industry and preference. New contact data can then be incorporated into an existing customer data platform with connectors to their existing RevTech solutions such as D&B Rev.Up, for campaign targeting and outreach.

"With the proprietary, first-party intelligence being surfaced via the Content Indication Platform (CIP), marketers get more detailed insights into which accounts are actively researching for their products and services, what those specific accounts are consuming in terms of content, and detailed insights about the content being consumed," said Jim Kelly, Chief Content Officer at Contentgine.

Please contact your Dun & Bradstreet account team to learn more about this offering.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

About Contentgine

Contentgine is a leader in content-based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing, and demand generation. The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals. Its unique Perpetual Engine syndicates content from Contentree, the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) library, to engage with the right audience at the right time. The industry's first Content Indication Platform (CIP) analyzes content consumption and intent to produce the most precise, first-person intent data for advanced, actionable insights. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Ian Dix, 410-733-1007, ian.dix@contentgine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contentgine-announces-agreement-with-dun--bradstreet-for-b2b-intent-leads-and-intelligence-301679126.html

SOURCE Contentgine

