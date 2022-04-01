U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,531.54
    +1.13 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,683.47
    +5.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,229.59
    +9.07 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,088.93
    +18.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.37
    +0.09 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    -21.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    -0.30 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.1010 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3104
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8240
    +1.1360 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,685.80
    -840.02 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.32
    +29.05 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.58
    +30.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Conterra Networks Continues to Invest in Fiber Network Growth Across Rowan County

·2 min read

The company announces initial investment of $7.5 million with an additional $10 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued investment in fiber network growth across Rowan County with its initial investment of $7.5 million, and an additional $10 million expected over 5 years.

(PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.)

Conterra Networks designed and built their 100% fiber network in Rowan County with symmetrical service and speeds of up to 10 Gbps and 99.99% network reliability. The company's local team manages the all-fiber network, which is now available to approximately 1,000 businesses and growing.

"We're committed to enabling limitless communications opportunities throughout Rowan County, providing ultra-high-capacity broadband networks to local businesses," said Craig Gunderson, President and CEO of Conterra Networks. "Our teams live and work in Rowan County, so we believe in investing in the community and allowing businesses to succeed through access to our innovative fiber network, custom solutions, and local customer support."

Conterra Networks is growing and investing in communities in North Carolina including Salisbury, Kannapolis, Greenville, Rocky Mount, Lenoir, Statesville, Monroe, and Hickory. The expansion is part of the company's growing network infrastructure across the United States. To date, Conterra Networks has 13,250 fiber miles, 2,700 schools served, and 7,500 on-net locations.

To learn more about Conterra Networks and the expansion efforts in North Carolina, visit www.conterra.com.

About Conterra Networks
Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conterra-networks-continues-to-invest-in-fiber-network-growth-across-rowan-county-301515776.html

SOURCE CONTERRA ULTRA BROADBAND, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • SPAC Tied to Trump’s Social Media Venture Sinks as Downloads Slump 95%

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public are sinking with daily downloads for the former president’s social media app declining 95% since launching last month.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive

  • Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

    Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple should soon become their competitor. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

  • Solana-Based GMT Tokens Surge 54%, ZIL Sees $13M in Liquidations

    Futures of several large-cap cryptocurrencies saw millions of dollars in liquidations as the crypto market dipped lower.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • This Chart Shows How Big Tech's Battle for Cybersecurity Dominance is Heating Up

    Cybersecurity has been a hot topic as of late due to heightened Russian aggression. Because of the current environment, businesses are taking steps to bulk up their cybersecurity offerings, allowing those selling the services to thrive. Among the companies selling the products are tech giants like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How to protect yourself from an increasing number of cyberattacks

    The potential for cyberattacks may be greater now than it's ever been. President Joe Biden's administration has warned the country repeatedly about the possibility Russia will engage in "malicious cyber activity" against the U.S.

  • Hackers’ Path Eased as 600,000 U.S. Cybersecurity Jobs Sit Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has urged U.S. companies to “harden your cyber defenses immediately” amid a growing risk of Russian cyberattacks. For many, that won’t be easy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border Strike

  • This truck bed organizer aims to secure your tools and gear

    This American-made truck bed organizer from DECKED is designed to keep your tools and gear secure and ready for the day’s work.

  • There’s a South Pacific island that runs on crypto and NFTs. Take a look at ‘crypto paradise’

    A video with a robotic female narrator invites the "crypto community" to “Satoshi Island,” featuring all transactions in Bitcoin and "Citizenship NFTs." Modular apartment sales begin at $60,000 in a few weeks.

  • Bezos Poised to Clash With Asia’s Richest Man in Cricket Auction

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos and Mukesh Ambani, billionaires who have been battling for years in India, are headed for a ferocious new clash over rights to the country’s cricket matches.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border St

  • Vitalik Buterin on Ethereum's 'Roads Not Taken'

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a blog post this week reflecting on the possible directions his creation could have taken. Ethereum today has resulted from previous choices, decisions that were constrained by resources and “brain cycles” and implementations where sometimes it was worth waiting for perfect and other times when good enough sufficed. Ethereum could have been less complex, Buterin writes.

  • Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

  • Apple Weighs More Memory Chip Suppliers, Including China

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits D

  • GoPro's Volta battery grip addresses its cameras' biggest weakness

    The company has also launched a Hero 10 Black Creator Edition package.

  • Metapolis’ Zilliqa surges 80% over 24 hours, outpacing Solana’s OpenSea integration

    Zilliqa is leading Thursday’s crypto market with an 80% charge over the last 24 hours, part of a 270% weekly pump since its metaverse-as-a-service platform Metapolis launch event was announced.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Apple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine

  • House sends bipartisan cyber crime bill to Biden

    The House passed bipartisan cybersecurity legislation on Tuesday that would improve the way the federal government tracks, measures and analyzes cyber crime.The Better Cybercrime Metrics Act, which the House approved in a bipartisan 377-48 vote, will help U.S. law enforcement agencies better identify cyber threats, prevent attacks and prosecute cyber crime. All 47 "no" votes came from Republicans. "Our nation is under constant attack from cyber...