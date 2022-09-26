U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.97
    -23.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,347.54
    -242.87 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,863.97
    -3.96 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,667.29
    -12.30 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.89
    -1.85 (-2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.60
    -18.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.42 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9619
    -0.0069 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0165 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6280
    +1.3080 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.34
    +222.90 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.49
    +7.39 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Conterra Networks Continues to Invest in Fiber Network Growth Across Bossier Parish

·2 min read

The company announces initial investment of $2.6 million with an additional estimated $3.5 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued investment in fiber network growth across Bossier Parish with its initial investment of $2.6 million and an additional estimated $3.5 million expected over 5 years.

Conterra Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdin)
Conterra Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdin)

Conterra Networks designs and builds its 100% fiber network with symmetrical service, speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and 99.99% network reliability. The local team manages the all-fiber network, which is now available to approximately 2,561 Bossier Parish businesses and growing.

"We continue to prioritize the communities we serve by investing in local network infrastructure," said Craig Gunderson, President and CEO of Conterra Networks. "This investment is critical to the growth in Bossier Parish. With the ever-increasing business connectivity requirements, we are always committed to enabling limitless communications opportunities for our customers by providing access to custom-designed, ultra-high-capacity broadband networks."

Conterra Networks is expanding and investing in communities in Louisiana, including Caddo Parish, Webster Parish, Red River Parish, Natchitoches Parish, Ouachita Parish, Lincoln Parish, La Salle Parish, Jackson Parish, and Caldwell Parish. The expansion is part of the company's growing network infrastructure across the United States. To date, Conterra Networks has 13,250 fiber miles, 2,700 schools served, and over 7,500 on-net locations.

To learn more about Conterra Networks and the expansion efforts, visit www.conterra.com.

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conterra-networks-continues-to-invest-in-fiber-network-growth-across-bossier-parish-301633389.html

SOURCE Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Rallied Monday Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher Monday morning, adding as much as 2.2%. Apple has long produced the vast majority of its iPhones in China. In recent years, however, the company has been working to diversify its manufacturing footprint, while also expanding its market share in India.

  • 11 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best cloud stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Cloud Stocks To Buy Now. The global cloud computing market is anticipated to reach $1,554.94 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.7%. Cloud computing offers […]

  • Is Nvidia Blunting Intuitive Surgical's Edge in Robotic Surgery?

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has the clear lead in robotic-assisted surgery. The company got approval for its da Vinci surgery system back in 2000. With more than two decades of research, development, and real-world use under its belt, competitors have an uphill battle if they want to catch up with Intuitive's technology.

  • 2022 Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

    Inflation came in hotter than expected in August, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time. While those losses are painful, patient investors know downturns are an opportunity to buy. The stock market has never failed to recover in the past, and there is no reason to think this bear market is any different.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Give Company A Profit Boost

    Two weeks after the launch of Apple's iPhone 14, demand remains hot for the Pro models but is cool for the regular models, analysts say.

  • Apple’s iPhone 14 sales come up short in China, report says

    Consumers snapped up 987,000 units in the first three days of delivery, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, according to a Bloomberg report citing Jefferies analysts.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple iPhone 14 demand trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Apple still looks to be winning big with its new iPhones despite yawning fears of a global recession, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • How Mark Zuckerberg got lost in a bizarre virtual world

    Every day, Mark Zuckerberg wakes up to a flood of bad news. “I look at my phone to get like a million messages,” he says. “It’s usually not good.”

  • TikTok Negotiates With US To Alleviate Their Security Concerns; Oracle Could Play An Important Role Here

    The U.S. preliminarily agreed to resolve national security concerns posed by the Chinese-owned video app TikTok just weeks before November's midterm elections. The two sides struggled over a deal allowing TikTok to change its data security and governance without requiring its owner, the Chinese internet giant ByteDance Ltd, to sell it, the New York Times reports. TikTok looked to make changes to three main areas. TikTok would store its American data solely on servers in the U.S., probably run by

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Is Rival Arista Networks The Better Option?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    As the highest-valued company in the world with a market cap of $2.5 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) regularly makes headlines. The launch has had highs and lows, with the costlier models seemingly outselling the base versions for the first time in years. Regardless of what might play out with Apple's latest iPhones, the company has consistently proven its resiliency in the market -- and that the MacBook manufacturer is an asset to any portfolio looking for long-term gains.

  • Apple (AAPL) Starts Producing iPhone 14 in India Ahead of Time

    Apple (AAPL) has started producing the latest iPhone 14 in India much sooner than expected, driven by a smooth production rollout.

  • Apple’s controversial ‘Pay Later’ innovation may not come until next year because of ‘technical difficulties’

    Apple Pay Later will seemingly not launch until 2023 when a new iOS 16 update is released, report claims

  • Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.

  • 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

    Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial. Related: 10 Things You...

  • 5 ways to make an old smartphone feel like new in 2022

    There are several simple ways to make your older phone feel like new again. Here are five of the easiest to do today.