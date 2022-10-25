U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,859.34
    +62.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,837.20
    +337.58 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,199.12
    +246.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.76
    +50.37 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    +4.10 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9969
    +0.0095 (+0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0191 (+1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9140
    -1.1060 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,257.71
    +912.14 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.10
    +27.70 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

Conterra Networks Continues to Invest in Fiber Network Growth Across Natchitoches Parish

·2 min read

The company announces initial investment of $2.9 million with an additional estimated $3.8 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued investment in fiber network growth across Natchitoches Parish with its initial investment of $2.9 million and an additional estimated $3.8 million expected over 5 years.

Conterra Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdin)
Conterra Broadband (PRNewsfoto/Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdin)

Conterra Networks designs and builds its 100% fiber network with symmetrical service, speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and 99.99% network reliability. The local team manages the all-fiber network, which is now available to approximately 933 Natchitoches Parish businesses and growing.

"The communities we serve by investing in local network infrastructure continues to be a top priority for us," said Craig Gunderson, President and CEO of Conterra Networks. "This investment is critical to the growth in Natchitoches Parish. With the ever-increasing business connectivity requirements, we are always committed to enabling limitless communications opportunities for our customers by providing access to custom-designed, ultra-high-capacity broadband networks."

Conterra Networks is expanding and investing in communities in Louisiana, including Ouachita Parish, Jackson Parish, Lincoln Parish, Lasalle Parish, and Caldwell Parish, Caddo Parish, and Bossier Parish. The expansion is part of the company's growing network infrastructure across the United States. To date, Conterra Networks has 13,250 fiber miles, 2,700 schools served, and over 7,500 on-net locations.

To learn more about Conterra Networks and the expansion efforts in Louisiana, visit www.conterra.com.

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 13,250 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit www.conterra.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conterra-networks-continues-to-invest-in-fiber-network-growth-across-natchitoches-parish-301659090.html

SOURCE Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM’s expensive and risky pivot to the cloud is finally paying off

    International Business Machines agreed to buy open-source enterprise-software company Red Hat for a whopping $33 billion in 2019, its biggest acquisition ever. Everyone knew it was a big bet, even for a behemoth such as IBM (IBM) The purchase also represented a one-way door that IBM chose to go through — a shift to become primarily an open-source software company. Red Hat’s business was built on selling services and support for software that anyone could freely download and deploy.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • BlackBerry Wins High Profile NATO Clearance

    The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) has vested security accreditation to BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) for global use in official NATO secure communications. The NCI Agency has awarded SecuSUITE security accreditation for high-level secure communications, which allows the global NATO network to extend SecuSUITE as a solution of choice for conducting secure voice and messaging communications. "BlackBerry SecuSUITE enables our teams to use their smartphones for secure, encr

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.

  • Cognizant Taps Qualcomm Tech For Digital Transformation Of Its 5G Data Center In Atlanta

    Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) expanded its collaboration with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a new 5G experience center in Atlanta, Georgia. The collaboration combined Cognizant's experience in 5G, IoT, cloud, and data analytics with Qualcomm Technologies' intelligent edge devices, AI, and 5G connectivity solutions. Private 5G networks aid next-generation services, like autonomous driving, robotic automation, synthetic bio

  • Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • ‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers

    SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone.

  • Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft Form Multi-Cloud in South Africa

    Oracle (ORCL) announces the opening of a new Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure location in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

    The financial services platform unveils a new rewards program and passkeys as an easy and secure log in method for PayPal accounts.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Greatway Financial Inc.

    The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Greatway Financial Inc.

  • FTC Penalizes Uber Delivery Company CEO For Data Hack

    The Federal Trade Commission penalized alcohol delivery company Drizly Inc and CEO Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers. The proposed order mandated Drizly, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), to destroy unnecessary data and restrict the information the company can collect and retain. In 2020, Drizly acknowledged that a hacker acquired some of its customer data, including emails, date-

  • Meta Says Issue Causing WhatsApp Outage Is Fixed

    (Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it fixed an issue that caused a widespread outage, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 Economy“We know people had trouble sending messag

  • AppTech Payments Unveils New Cloud-Based Product Platform

    Fintech company AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) launched its new product platform, Commerce, at Money20/20 USA, happening through October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS) platform is backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology, and other internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI and ML, MarTech, and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized paym

  • Cryptocurrency News Update: Crypto’s That Should Interest You – Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

    In the cryptocurrency market, every bull run is invariably followed by a bear run. In a market that takes pride in its ability to withstand volatility, the price fluctuations are little more than a cyclical blip.

  • India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps another fine

    Alphabet Inc's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the U.S. giant $113 million for anti-competitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting the sale of in-app digital goods is a key means for developers to monetize their work. The CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the watchdog on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its Android platform.

  • Solana Might Be Down 85%, But It Has a Jaw-Dropping Strategy to Bounce Back in 2023

    For the year, Solana has fallen almost 85%, and recent network outages have many users concerned about the crypto's future. At this year's big Tech Crunch Disrupt event in San Francisco, Solana doubled down on its mobile crypto strategy. This strategy includes the release of a full software mobile stack (SMS) for developers to make mobile apps and games, as well as the official launch of the Saga crypto phone in 2023's first quarter.

  • Use Microsoft PC Manager to Clean Up (and Speed Up) a Slow Computer

    Normally we frown upon “PC cleaner” apps like CCleaner because they tend to do little more than help you find the same cleanup options already built into your computer (sometimes for a fee). However, we can make an exception for PC Manager, because it’s built by Microsoft itself, and it works really well.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • The Morning After: Testing out Apple's new entry-level iPad

    Justice Department alleges Chinese spies tried to disrupt a criminal investigation into Huawei, Apple raises the price of Music and TV+ subscriptions, Listen to the eerie sounds of a solar storm hitting the Earth's magnetic field.