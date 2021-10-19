U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Context Labs Announces Rebeca Quintanilla Joins as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Origination

Context Labs
Distinguished thought leadership and guidance will help position Context Labs' Immutably™ "Ground Truth" Platform in ESG and Sustainability markets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Labs announced today that Rebeca Quintanilla, an expert on international energy industry and ESG, has joined the team as Senior VP, Global Head of Origination.

Rebeca joins Context Labs as a senior leader focused on driving the expansion of Context Labs' Immutably™ technology and Decarbonization-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering into the marketplace. As a driving force behind expansion, she will contribute to the company's growth through global partnership development and advocacy.

"Rebeca's background includes over 25 years of trading and business development experience within the global energy commodity space. Her direct exposure to the oil & gas and petrochemical sector gives her deep insight into the material task at hand of helping these companies transition to Net-Zero. She brings a keen understanding of the buy-side for voluntary carbon markets and an appreciation for the energy trading culture which will drive Context Labs' engagement within these differentiated commodities and environmental attribute markets," stated Mark McDivitt, COO of Context Labs.

Rebeca is a member of the Expert Advisory Group (EAG) of the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative, or VCMI, tasked with accelerating net-zero climate action. VCMI is supported by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and the UK Government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Rebeca holds a MA in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts, a BBA from the McCombs School of Business at University of Texas at Austin; and recently completed a Certificate of Sustainable Development Diplomacy at the Fletcher School.

"I am enthusiastic to join the team at Context Labs. It's exciting to deploy a technology-based decarbonization solution into the marketplace; especially at this critical time when businesses are urgently seeking sustainable solutions for systemic climate change mitigation around the world," stated Rebeca.

Context Labs' mission is to build the world's trusted software platform and set the standard for trusted data and analytics to enable the accelerated deployment of trillions in capital targeted at addressing the climate crisis.

About Context Labs

Context Labs provides solutions for customers who demand trusted provenance in their data, tracked veracity through the data's supply chain of use, and a requirement for trusted contextual insights. Its purpose is to provide the world's trusted data fabric for asset grade data, using its Immutably® Data Fabric platform, deploying machine learning, and AI-driven asset grade analytics, for context-driven insights. With its subsidiary company, Spherical|Analytics, it is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized as asset grade data (AGD) providing insights and solutions through asset grade analytics (AGA), AlphaESG®, that informs markets.

Contact: press@contextlabs.com | www.contextlabs.com |@contextlabsbv

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

