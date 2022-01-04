Context Therapeutics® to Participate in Two January 2022 Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Martin Lehr will participate virtually in two investor conferences in January 2022.



Details of the events are as follows:

Biotech Showcase™ 2022: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing during the conference which will take place January 10-12, 2022. Additionally, Mr. Lehr will participate on the “Women’s Health: Progress and Innovation Continue to Drive Increased Investor Interest” panel taking place on January 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. PST. Details about the event can be found here: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/agenda/4/

Edison Group Open House: Global Healthcare 2022: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing during the conference which will take place January 25-27, 2022. Context will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. To register for meetings with the Context team, please visit this link. Additionally, a replay of the company’s video presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Context’s website, www.contexttherapeutics.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), is a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a potent and specific antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the results of our clinical trials, (ii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, (iv) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

917-797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker

Edison Group

lyonker@edisongroup.com



