Context365 Connects Allocators And Managers Coast-To-Coast

·3 min read

--Announces Los Angeles and New York Alternative Investments Conference--

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful annual flagship Miami conference in January, Context365 announced new events for alternative investment professionals. West 2022 in May and New York 2022 in June will bring together notable speakers and panels on timely investment topics and offer attendees one-on-one meeting and networking opportunities.

"Context continues to marry the best of both worlds – our growing algorithmic matchmaking platform, Context 365, with a superior in-person meeting and conference experience – to create a robust, global and multi-functional community where fund managers and allocators can meet 365 days of the year," commented Eric Noll, Context365 CEO

Context 365 Insights – What's Trending

"Through connections and insights made in the Context 365 platform we remain at the forefront in the latest emerging investing trends in digital assets as well as other areas such as ESG and minority-owned funds. This conference series will headline innovators in business and finance providing unique views on current trends in the rapidly growing alternative investment space," concluded Noll.

On Context 365 year-over-year growth of allocator engagement in private equity was up 325%, venture capital increased 325% and real assets expanded by 619%.

West 2022 Conference

West 2022 will be held May 9th and 10th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Speaker and panel discussions will center on the hottest topics in alternative investments. A who's who in business and finance from private equity, venture capital, private credit and illiquids will focus on topics covering the tokenization of securities and NFTs; ESGs, decarbonization, sustainable coins, energy usage in digital asset mining and real estate.

The two-day event will be filled with notable keynotes, panel discussions, one-on-one meetings and additional networking opportunities. Attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings in advance using Context 365, an online, deal matchmaking and networking platform that enables asset management professionals and other portfolio management professionals to discover new and relevant alternative investment opportunities through algorithmic technology.

To view the latest agenda: Context West 2022 Agenda.

New York 2022 Conference

Context returns to New York in June 2022 for hedge fund week. Specific dates, location and agenda will be announced soon. This in-person event will bring together qualified investors and alternative investment managers for two days of panel discussions, keynotes and prescheduled one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities with a focus on digital assets and ESG.

Please check back regularly – https://context365.com.

Event Registration

Context's conferences bring together professionals interested in alternative investments. To register for these events, go to: Context West 2020 Registration

About Context365 LLC

Context365 fuses together the best of both worlds – a growing algorithmic matchmaking platform with a superior in-person meeting and conference experience – to create a robust, global and multi-functional community where fund managers and allocators can meet 365 days of the year.

Context 365 is a discovery and connection technology that links thousands of allocators and alternative investment fund managers. Through its 'state of the art' platform, members are equipped to discover and access new opportunities, through proprietary matching algorithms and deep networking capabilities.

Additionally, the company connects the alternative investment industry through a combination of signature events and one-on-one meetings paired with technology. Context delivers efficient and productive in-person networking opportunities.

Members also benefit from investments insights, proprietary industry data and robust thought -leadership content posted to its newly revamped website www.context365.com.

Allocators in Context 365 include family and multi-family offices, fund-of-funds, institutional investors including pension, endowments, foundations, and consulting firms. Investment managers in Context 365 include hedge funds, private equity, fixed income, private debt, private credit, and venture capital funds, as well as commodity trading advisors and direct lending managers.

For additional information: www.context365.com

Follow Context:
LinkedIn: @Context-365
Facebook: @Context365
Twitter: @Context365
Instagram: @Context_365

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/context365-connects-allocators-and-managers-coast-to-coast-301518969.html

SOURCE Context365 LLC

