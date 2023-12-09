Can ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does ContextLogic Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2023, ContextLogic had US$445m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$378m. That means it had a cash runway of around 14 months as of September 2023. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is ContextLogic Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that ContextLogic actually boosted its cash burn by 3.6%, year on year. The fact that operating revenue was down 52% only gives us further disquiet. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can ContextLogic Raise Cash?

Since ContextLogic can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

ContextLogic has a market capitalisation of US$127m and burnt through US$378m last year, which is 297% of the company's market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About ContextLogic's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of ContextLogic's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for ContextLogic that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

