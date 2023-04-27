Continental, Aurora to jointly develop self-driving systems for trucks

The logo of Continental is pictured on a rim in Hanover

(Reuters) -German automotive parts company Continental AG and U.S.-based self-driving technology firm Aurora Innovation will join forces to design and develop autonomous driving systems for trucks, the two companies said on Thursday.

Investors and industry executives have been concerned about heavy investments going into self-driving technology and the protracted timelines to develop it.

Aurora Innovation already has partnerships with PACCAR Inc and Volvo to develop and test Aurora Driver, its self-driving system, on their trucks.

This system will be launched next year, for commercial fleet operators and freight carriers across the United States, and come with a subscription service called Aurora Horizon, the companies said.

Continental will only start providing the hardware for all future iterations of Aurora Driver, with production expected to start in 2027, the companies added.

They expect Aurora Driver to reduce the cost of adopting autonomous driving technology.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Savio D'Souza)