Continental Finance Announces 1 Million Cardholders

·2 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Finance Company (CFC) today announced it officially serves more than 1 million active cardholders. This is a major milestone for the 15-year-old financial services company based in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its founding in 2005, over 3 million cardholder accounts have been originated through the company's proprietary marketing platform.

Continental Finance Company, LLC logo. (PRNewsfoto/Continental Finance Company, LLC)

"This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts to make Continental Finance the best-in-class credit card option for those with less than perfect credit," said Tamer El-Rayess, CFC's Chairman.

The news comes as part of the company's focus on customer satisfaction and the milestone reflects the company's efforts. To illustrate this commitment, Continental Finance has a 4.9 (out of 5) star rating across its 6 products on Trustpilot, a consumer review website that sees nearly 1 million new reviews posted about businesses worldwide each month. CFC has received more than 20,500 Trustpilot reviews on their branded cards including the Cerulean, Verve, FIT, Reflex, Surge, and Build Card credit cards.

"We will continue to build on our success," added El-Rayess, "as we expand our 'Customer First' ethos into other products to help this poorly served population with a critical aspect of their lives."

About Continental Finance Company

Founded in 2005, Continental Finance Company is dedicated to being the leading marketer and servicer of credit cards to the near prime market. Its mission is simple, yet clear. The company aims to help its customers build both their credit and financial futures, while providing white glove treatment they do not receive elsewhere. It measures its success by its customers' financial success and strives for 100% customer satisfaction.

The company always thinks of its customer first, helping them to bank better throughout their credit building process. The goal is to establish trust, confidence, and value with its customers by delivering an unrivaled experience throughout the customer's rebuilding of their credit journey. The company aims to prove its value and remain the credit card of choice among its customers, earning their loyalty in the hope we remain their life-long credit card provider.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-finance-announces-1-million-cardholders-301363722.html

SOURCE Continental Finance Company, LLC

