Continental Finance Company Donates to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Finance Company, LLC (CFC) partnered with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition (DBCC) to donate proceeds from our Surge® pink premium card during the month of October 2021. CFC contributed a donation of $5,000.00 through this program supporting breast cancer patients and survivors.

"I have a mother and sister with breast cancer. Like a lot of other folks, I have been personally affected by this terrible disease, and this organization is very near and dear to my heart. We all need to come together to support survivors and find a cure," said Steve McSorley, the company's President.

The news comes as a part of the company's philanthropy initiative to focus on giving back to local organizations. CFC hopes to continue to partner with DBCC in October 2022, as well, aiming to raise an annual donation to encourage breast cancer awareness and research. CFC stands to reinforce DBCC's vision to create a community where every person diagnosed with breast cancer becomes a survivor.

"Partnerships such as yours have enabled the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to find a way to continue our mission as a nonprofit, despite these very uncertain and challenging times for those who need us most. Your generous spirit will help to make an impactful difference in the lives of breast cancer patients today!", said Francesca Vogel, Executive Director of Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

As a Wilmington-based company, CFC aims to give back to our local community and stands with the mission DBCC Wilmington Chapter has upheld for 30 years.

About Continental Finance® Company

Founded in 2005, Continental Finance Company is dedicated to being the leading marketer and servicer of credit cards for consumers with fair credit or limited credit history. Its mission is simple, yet clear. The company aims to help its customers build both their credit and financial futures, while providing white glove treatment they do not receive elsewhere. It measures its success by its customers' financial success and strives for 100% customer satisfaction.

The company prioritizes its customers, helping them to responsibly gain access to credit, while building their credit profile. The goal is to establish trust, build confidence, and add value for its customers by delivering a combination of efficient technology tools and an unrivaled customer service experience throughout the credit building journey.

