Continental Mills Recalls Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Due To Possible Foreign Material Contamination

·1 min read

TUKWILA Wash. , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Mills has issued a recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake &amp; Waffle Mix
Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

The Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix is packaged in a box, net wt. 2 lbs., UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product. For more information about the recall or information to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.

About Continental Mills, Inc.
Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

