Continental Mills Recalls Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix Due To Possible Foreign Material Contamination

·1 min read

TUKWILA, Wash., March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Mills has issued a recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, Best By Date of 09/01/2023, due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake &amp; Waffle Mix
Walmart Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

The affected product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through retail Walmart stores.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund. For more information or to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.

About Continental Mills, Inc.
Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of breakfast, baking and snack brands. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Mills, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Continental Mills, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-mills-recalls-walmart-great-value-buttermilk-pancake--waffle-mix-due-to-possible-foreign-material-contamination-301506177.html

SOURCE Continental Mills

