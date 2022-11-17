U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Continental Tire Canada Discontinues Single-Use Plastic Tire Bags.

Continental Tire Canada, Inc.
·2 min read

• In efforts to combat plastic waste, Continental Tire will no longer procure and distribute single-use plastic tire bags and will opt for reusable bags.

Mississauga, ON., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following suit from grocery and retail stores, the use and application of plastic tire bags will be no more for Continental Tire Canada. In compliance with the government ban on single-use plastics, set for December 20th, 2022, Continental Tire Canada will stop procurement of single-use tire bags on December 1st, 2022. It will offer a new solution with reusable bags made from recycled materials in the first quarter of 2023. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada released a report on plastic pollution. They found that an estimated 3 268 kt of the 4 667 kt of plastic that entered the Canadian market in 2016 were discarded as waste.

Sustainability is anchored in the foundation of Continental Tire's values and continues to drive the economy's ongoing transformation towards a healthy ecosystem for sustainable mobility and industries. The tire mogul has developed pioneering technologies and proprietary services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and goods since 1871. With the goal of becoming the world's leading tire company, the company places emphasis on environmental and social responsibility. A key aspect of Continental's environmental strategy is to make business sustainable at all levels.

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The Tires group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the tire business includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires.

CONTACT: Brittany Jenkins Continental Tire Canada, Inc. 416-457-8267 Brittany.Jenkins@conti-na.com


  • 4 Charts Showcasing Why This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Rising

    Demand for fossil fuels has steadily risen for years, propelled by population and economic growth. It has driven the need for more infrastructure like pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals to support rising volumes of oil and gas. While the world is working hard to transition to cleaner energy sources like renewable energy, demand for fossil fuels won't evaporate overnight.

  • Fisker rolling out Ocean all-electric SUV, with the Fisker Ocean Extreme model priced at $68,999

    Fisker Inc. shares rose 3% in premarket trades on Thursday after the EV maker said it officially started production of the Fisker Ocean all-electric sport utility vehicle in Graz, Austria. Fisker said it expects to see more than 300 units manufactured in the first quarter, 8,000 units in the second quarter, and 15,000-plus units in the third quarter. It's targeting 2023 production of 42,400 units. The top trim Fisker Ocean Extreme has a range of 350 miles on a single charge at the suggested reta

  • BREAKING: Big Tesla deal inked in Clermont

    A recently closed land sale has a local real estate firm one step closer to bringing a Tesla dealership to the Orlando metro's west side, in suburban Clermont. Clermont Auto Ventures LLC, an entity related to Maitland-based First Team Commercial, paid $4.8 million to Atlanta-based GK Rogers Construction LLC for a 9.8-acre site on State Road 50 where the 61,000-square-foot dealership is to be built. Why this matters: In addition to construction opportunities and the full-time jobs that the dealership will create, Tesla's decision to locate one of its dealerships in this region of the Orlando metro could signal to other high-end brands that it is a good place to set up shop.

  • The Fisker Ocean Is a Reality. Why It’s Not Just Another EV.

    EV startup Fisker and auto parts giant Magna International begin production of the all-electric Ocean SUV on Thursday.

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Build Its Fourth U.S. Factory in Alabama

    First Solar (FSLR) picks Alabama for its fourth U.S. manufacturing facility as part of its strategic goal to scale its manufacturing capacity in the United States.

  • Toyota’s New EV Looks Like a Tesla

    Toyota unveiled a couple of new vehicles ahead of the 2022 L.A. auto show. There's the Prius and a new all-battery electric vehicle that looks like a small Tesla Model Y.

  • 15 Biggest European Energy Companies

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest European energy companies. If you want to see more of the biggest European energy companies, go directly to 5 Biggest European Energy Companies. When most people think of Europe, they think of the European Union, which as a 27 country bloc makes up […]

  • Earthquake in Oil Country Highlights Environmental Concerns

    The U.S. Geological Survey says the disposal of fluids used in crude production is the main factor behind an increase in seismic activity.

  • GM Stock Rebounds As Auto Giant Sees Electric Cars Profitable By 2025

    General Motors will lay out its EV strategy Thursday with lower-cost batteries and software services key for profits. GM stock fell below a buy point.

  • Drivers are happily tossing their money at Tesla this year — only to realize that means shelling out for insurance too

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Rockwell Automation lands Ford as latest major electric vehicle contract

    On the heels of Rockwell Automation winning a contract at Hyundai’s $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, the Milwaukee-based firm added a contract with Ford Motor Co. as Ford invests billions to create new EV and battery production facilities.

  • 5 reasons you should hold off on buying an EV

    There are excellent arguments for the idea that the best thing you can do for the environment is to not buy another car until you have to.

  • First Solar to build $1 billion manufacturing plant in Alabama

    Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday.

  • Small nuclear cheaper than solar and wind as Canada greens its power grid: report

    Researches say more nuclear funding is needed if Canada is going to avoid putting "all our eggs in the wind and solar basket."

  • Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

    Global Methane Pledge expands at U.N.'s COP27, an effort to cap the potent greenhouse gas whose reduction offers a clear-cut way to slow global warming

  • 2023 Toyota Prius walkaround

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • Lyft, Motional to launch robotaxi service in Los Angeles

    Tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of autonomous vehicle technology have delayed deployment of robotaxi services, worrying investors. Los Angeles will become the second city where the companies will offer the driverless taxi service after Las Vegas. Motional which uses Hyundai Motor Co's IONIQ5 electric car for the robotaxi service is a joint venture between the South Korean manufacturer and automotive technology company Aptiv.

  • Historic Snowstorm Threatens to Bury Buffalo, Cripple Western NY

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful winter storm sweeping off the Great Lakes is forecast to bury western New York under a near-record amount of snow, threatening to paralyze much of the region.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraTennessee AG Investig

  • One of the deadliest animals in SC might attack without warning. What to know

    One of the deadliest animals in South Carolina might just show up where you least expect it.

  • WA crabbers sit idle amid population busts

    Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is another crab out of several species in the Northeast Pacific that has experienced a dramatic population decrease during recent seasons.