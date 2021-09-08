U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

Continental's eco-friendly concept tire includes a renewable tread

Jon Fingas
·2 min read

Many efforts are underway to reduce the environmental impact of cars, but what about the tires those cars ride on? Continental thinks it might help. Roadshow reports the company has introduced the Conti GreenConcept (yes, a concept tire) where more than half of the materials are "traceable, renewable and recycled." You can even renew the natural rubber tread with little trouble — not a completely new idea, but refreshable treads have generally been reserved for large commercial trucks. Three renewals would be enough to ensure the material used for casing is cut in half relative to the total mileage.

About 35 percent of the materials are renewables, including dandelion rubber, silicate made from rice husk ash and a string of vegetable oils and resins. Another 17 percent is polyester yarn made from recycled PET bottles, reclaimed steel and recovered carbon black.

The design should improve the efficiency of the cars themselves, Continental added. New casing, sidewall and tread patterns make the GreenConcept about 40 percent lighter than a conventional tire at about 16.5lbs, That, in turn, leads to 25 percent lower rolling resistance than the highest-rated tires in the EU. Continental estimates you'd get six percent more range from an electric vehicle.

While you might not outfit your car with these exact tires any time soon, this is more than just a thought exercise. Continental plans to gradually deploy its recycling technology starting in 2022, including the production of tires using recycled bottles.

Efforts like the Conti GreenConcept are partly meant to burnish Continental's public image. It wants to be the most environmentally responsible tire company by 2030, and become completely carbon-neutral by 2050 "at the latest." However, it also hints at a more holistic approach to eco-friendly cars where many components, not just the powertrain, are kinder to the planet.

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

  • Environmental groups urge postponement of key Glasgow climate talks, citing COVID limitations

    A coalition of environmental groups on Tuesday called for this year’s climate summit to be postponed, arguing that too little has been done to ensure the safety of participants amid the continuing threat from COVID-19.

  • Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Has EPA-Official 70 MPGe, 314-Mile Range

    With deliveries supposed to begin this month, the EPA has published official range and MPGe figures for Rivian’s upcoming electric truck and its R1S SUV.

  • Amazon just added new deals to its already epic Labor Day sale: Shop Apple, Sony, iRobot and more

    Last chance to save big on Samsung, Sony, Apple, Bissell, Beats, Casper, Lodge and so much more.

  • Gallup poll finds Americans' approval for labor unions rising under Biden administration

    Gallup poll finds Americans' approval of labor unions rising under President Biden, with 68% approval rating.

  • In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate 'everybody's crisis'

    President Joe Biden declared climate change has become “everybody's crisis” on Tuesday as he toured neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, warning it's time for America to get serious about the “code red” danger or face ever worse loss of life and property. Biden spoke after walking streets in New Jersey and then Queens in New York City, meeting people whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by flooding when Ida barreled through. The president said he thinks the damage everyone is seeing, from wildfires in the West to hurricane havoc in the South and Northeast, is turning climate-change skeptics into believers, but years of unheeded warnings from scientists, economists and others mean time for action is short.

  • NASCAR fines Kyle Busch $50K for driving over cones entering garage after Darlington wreck

    Busch crashed out of the Southern 500 on lap 126 and wasn't happy about the way his team had been running.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy stocks have tailwinds behind them that could last decades.

  • People will go EV because they’re proving to be a better product: analyst

    Bank of America Analyst, Martyn Briggs,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the goals of the electric vehicle industry, how EV producers are adapting around supply constraints, and the viability of Biden's plan to have 50% of vehicles produced in the U.S. be electric by 2030.

  • Ford plant spilled 1,400 gallons of gas into city sewers, forcing evacuations and production halt

    After a gas leak at a Michigan plant, Ford Motor Co. has halted production and is helping nearby residents who have been advised to evacuate.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Why It's Time to Buy First Solar Stock

    If you've been watching this industry from the sidelines, now is the time to get into First Solar stock, because the company is going back into growth mode. It's shed legacy assets that were weighing the company down and investing in what it does best, which is making industry-leading solar panels. A few years from now, we may look back and see this as the best solar energy stock in the industry.

  • Tackling wind energy waste, Gamesa produces recyclable blades

    Rival Vestas in May unveiled technology enabling wind turbine blades to be fully recycled, but Siemens Gamesa claimed in its statement on Tuesday that it was the first company to produce recyclable blades. Siemens Gamesa, which produces blades up to 125 metres long, uses a resin with a special chemical structure that allows it to separate the other materials, which can then be reused, it said. The unit of Siemens Energy said it has already reached agreements to sell recyclable blades to three utilities Germany's RWE, France's EDF and Britain's Western Power Distribution.

  • Hyundai Is Coming For Nikola’s Hydrogen Business. The Market Is Happy.

    Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor announced Tuesday it would make hydrogen fuel cell versions of all its commercial vehicles by 2028.

  • Verizon prices third $1 billion green bond and changes underwriter selection criteria to focus on diversity

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Wednesday it priced its third $1 billion green bond on Friday, just after the full allocation of its second green bond toward renewable energy commitments. Proceeds of the third bond will also be allocated toward renewable energy as Verizon enters long-term virtual power purchase agreements to support solar and wind power projects. The company has also adapted underwriter selection criteria to focus n sustainability and diversity and has selected three minority-

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Mexico City Residents Rattled by 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake

    A 7.1-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 6 miles southwest of Acapulco rattled Mexico’s Guerrero state and shook buildings as far as 200 miles away in Mexico City.Footage from Mexico City’s Azcapotzalco neighborhood shows the startled occupants of an apartment rush to steady themselves while pets run for cover as the earthquake shakes their building, causing overhead light fittings to swing wildly.Mexico’s National Seismological Service reported the earthquake at 9.19 pm CDT, and said it was followed by up to 73 aftershocks at 10 pm, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 5.2. Credit: Andrew Elizarraraz via Storyful

  • Biden twisted inside out as he claims people don't say 'tornado' anymore

    President Joe Biden stumbled through parts of his Tuesday briefing on Hurricane Ida, leaving the definition of a tornado unclear.

  • The deadliest hurricane threat may be the most overlooked

    Hurricanes produce storm surges, high winds and even spawn tornadoes. But these are not the deadliest threats. The biggest threat may also be the most overlooked.

  • Work Starts at U.K.’s Top Storage Project Using Tesla Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- Construction started on the Britain’s biggest energy storage project, a technology that will be vital to boost supplies when there’s little sun or wind. The facility in southeast England will store energy from renewable sources to be used during peak hours, using Tesla Inc.’s Megapack lithium-ion batteries. The U.K. is in dire need of the technology to help prevent price spikes such as those earlier this week. Rates for Monday surged to a record as wind output plunged and coal and

  • Solid Power is expanding in Colorado

    Solid Power is expanding in Colorado