U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.75
    -58.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,585.00
    -414.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,486.75
    -204.25 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.20
    -31.20 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.91
    -0.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -11.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    20.31
    -0.36 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0394
    -0.0050 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +1.49 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3400
    -0.2050 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,050.70
    -990.23 (-4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.70
    -31.96 (-7.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.09
    -141.23 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Continued Clinical Success Reported with Unique Cutting-Edge Vessel Prep Device

·4 min read

First-of-its-kind metal-alloy scoring, cutting, and constraining structure (CS) device continues to elevate angioplasty treatment of chronic dialysis fistulas and grafts.

PARK CITY, Utah, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transit Scientific shares successful outcomes on multiple fistula and graft cases using its XO Score Sheath Platform along with off-the-shelf percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloons.

Transit Scientific's XO Score inflated with a standard off-the-shelf PTA balloon (PRNewsfoto/Transit Scientific)
Transit Scientific's XO Score inflated with a standard off-the-shelf PTA balloon (PRNewsfoto/Transit Scientific)

XO Score has been instrumental in significant chronic dialysis fistula and graft cases using low-pressure inflation, in some cases after high-pressure PTA treatment failed.

"A patient presented with a high-grade stenotic lesion in a brachiocephalic fistula restricting venous outflow. The lesion was resistant to initial treatment using a high-pressure PTA inflated to 40 atmospheres (ATM). The lesion was then treated with the XO Score device and followed by effacement of the stenosis with standard balloon PTA inflated to nominal pressure (9 ATM). There was no residual stenosis and the fistula was no longer pulsatile on exam." shared Dr. Jeffrey Hoggard, Interventional Nephrologist at Raleigh Access Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. "XO Score presented a great treatment option for us where high-pressure PTA failed."

Another recent case involved a PTA-resistant lesion in a brachiobasilic graft with flow-restricting outflow stenosis. The lesion failed to respond to a PTA inflated to 22 ATM. Initial treatment was followed up with XO Score over a standard off-the-shelf PTA balloon inflated to nominal pressure (12 ATM). The flow was restored and no residual stenosis or elastic recoil was present.

Angioplasty is traditionally used to dilate stenosed, or narrowed dialysis fistulas and grafts to prolong use. Fistulas and grafts with challenging calcific lesions can be especially difficult to treat and are prone to complications, such as recoil and dissection. Unsuccessful treatment and complications can lead to the early failure of fistulas and grafts.

Traditional PTA cutting, scoring, and constraining structure (CS) technologies are manufactured with metal or polymer wires, struts, blades, or grooves wrapped around, or fused to, the outside of the angioplasty balloon. These wires, struts, blades and/or grooves expand with the balloon to provide focal force in calcified, hyperplastic, and/or resistant lesions to prevent dissection, dilate resistant lesions, and/or prep the vessel for other intervention. Traditional systems are bulky, difficult to use, cost-prohibitive, and require significant inventory.

The XO Score is a thin one-piece metal alloy exoskeleton sheath with up to 22 struts/grooves that slides over off-the-shelf angioplasty balloons. When the angioplasty balloon is inflated, the struts/grooves expand with the balloon and rotate 90° to apply focal force to the vessel. When the balloon is deflated, the XO struts/grooves rotate 90° back to an atraumatic position and the XO structure assists in balloon rewrap for removal.

XO's technology can also be optimized to constrain balloons and prevent torsional and longitudinal shear during angioplasty balloon inflation.

Dr. Richard Saxon of Tri-City Medical Center in San Diego, California shared, "I recently noted impressive results

using XO Score in a critical recurrent brachiocephalic outflow stenosis and moderate central arch stenosis. The XO Score crossed both lesions without difficulty, and allowed for a 5mm and 6mm PTA to be used for effective lesion dilatation with no evidence of post-treatment recoil." Dr. Saxon added, "XO Score introduces a new treatment option to help restore and maintain patency in arteriovenous fistulas and grafts in hemodialysis patients."

The XO Score system is FDA and CE-Mark cleared to dilate stenotic material in iliac, femoral, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arteries and for the treatment of obstructive lesions of native or synthetic arteriovenous dialysis fistula.

Transit Scientific is a private company that designs, develops, and commercializes medical devices including the FDA-cleared and CE Mark-cleared XO Score® and XO Cross® platforms plus the XO Cath Interventional Oncology and XO CS Coronary System under development. Transit Scientific has 20+ combined issued and pending U.S. and global patents. www.XOScore.com

Transit Scientific Media contact: Kelly Himle (414) 736-1654, info@XOScore.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continued-clinical-success-reported-with-unique-cutting-edge-vessel-prep-device-301578543.html

SOURCE Transit Scientific

Recommended Stories

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Hitting A Fresh High On Cancer Treatment News?

    Is Merck stock a buy as shares touch a fresh high on a bevy of good news in cancer treatment? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. Agrees to Pay $3.2 Billion for More Pfizer Covid Vaccines

    Under the deal, the U.S. government will get 105 million doses and have the option to purchase more. The doses would be for a fall booster drive.

  • Aileron Shares Fall After Early Data From Chemoprotective Agent In Lung Cancer Setting

    Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) announced interim data from its Phase 1b chemoprotection trial of patients with advanced p53-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) undergoing treatment with first-line carboplatin plus pemetrexed with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors. ALRN-6924-treated patients could stay on chemotherapy treatment longer, completing 93% of the first four cycles of carboplatin/pemetrexed administered compared to 78% on placebo. This imbalance of completed cycles may

  • Pfizer Seeks Formal FDA Approval For Covid Oral Treatment Paxlovid

    "As the Covid pandemic continues to evolve and be highly unpredictable, we must remain vigilant in protecting those who are at greatest risk of getting very sick from Covid," said CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Oklahoma reaches opioid settlement with 3 drug companies

    Oklahoma officials have reached an opioid settlement with three drug companies that would bring more than $250 million to finance efforts to battle opioid addiction, state Attorney General John O'Connor has announced. The deal with McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen settled a lawsuit in which Oklahoma accused the companies of fostering a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse, O'Connor said in a Monday statement.

  • Walmart and CVS Will No Longer Let You Do This, Effective Immediately

    Many of us rely on stores like Walmart and CVS for daily necessities, whether we're heading out to shop for groceries or to pick up a prescription. So, when these retailers announce restrictions, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. And now, both Walmart and CVS have said that they will no longer allow customers to do something they used to be able to do in stores, effective immediately. Read on to find out what these retailers are putting limits on, and how it might affect you.READ THIS NEXT

  • FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

    At least some U.S. adults may get updated COVID-19 shots this fall, as government advisers voted Tuesday that it's time to tweak booster doses to better match the most recent virus variants. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration wrestled with how to modify doses now when there's no way to know how the rapidly mutating virus will evolve by fall — especially since people who get today's recommended boosters remain strongly protected against COVID-19's worst outcomes. Ultimately the FDA panel voted 19-2 that COVID-19 boosters should contain some version of the super-contagious omicron variant, to be ready for an anticipated fall booster campaign.

  • COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue rising in Tennessee and Davidson County

    As of Saturday, the seven-day average of confirmed cases was 2,233 — nearly a 17% increase from the prior week's 1,912 average.

  • Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness

    Travis Barker is hospitalized for a medical emergency on Tuesday. The Blink 182 drummer was seen on a stretcher at Cedar-Sinai hospital with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, close by. His condition is still unknown, but Travis posted a cryptic message the same day.

  • FDA Panel Recommends Fall Booster Shots to Specifically Target Omicron Variant

    While FDA is expected to embrace the panel's recommendation, further booster shots may be advised on a regular basis in the future

  • The debate over banning Juul

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Trevi's stock gains 38% after announcing positive data for skin-disease drug

    Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. jumped 38.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said its experimental treatment for prurigo nodularis, a type of inflammatory skin disease, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial. If approved, the oral treatment would be the first therapy to treat prurigo nodularis, Trevi said. The company's stock has soared 158.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 19.8%.

  • Fauci experiences ‘Paxlovid rebound’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, was first diagnosed with the virus nearly two weeks ago.

  • Travis Barker’s Health History Is Complicated—Here’s Why He Was Hospitalized

    This isn't the first time he's been hospitalized.

  • P&G, Target to Cover Employee Travel for Abortions

    Big employers in Midwest states joined tech giants and big banks in adding the benefit after the Supreme Court decision.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    A blocked nose, headache and sore throat are symptoms of both conditions

  • 8 Simple Health Benefits of Eating Cherries That You Might Not Know About

    Whether you like sweet cherries or tart cherries, experts break down the health benefits of cherries and how to incorporate more into your diet this summer.

  • Coronavirus tally: Daily Hospitalizations and deaths rise to multi-month highs, cases hold steady above 100K

    Just as COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths are starting to break out to new multi-month highs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Tuesday that the U.S. should pursue a booster strategy had better protects against newer more dominant strains, like omicron. The FDA indicated that a new generation of COVID-19 boosters could be ready for rollout as soon as late summer or early fall. Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new COVID cases rose 3% from two weeks ago to 108,963

  • Travis Barker hospitalized: Everything we know so far

    The drummer's daughter Alabama Barker's request for prayers amid his hospitalization has his many fans worried. Now we know he has pancreatitis.

  • U.S. Supply of Effective Covid Antibody Drug Dwindling

    The last doses of the drug, one of a few found to reduce the risk of severe disease even after Omicron, will be used up in late August unless Congress approves more pandemic funding, administration officials say.