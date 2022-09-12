U.S. markets closed

Continued Investment by Partners CrossTx and C3HIE in Value-Based Care for Patients with Chronic Conditions and Health Equity Challenges

CrossTx
·5 min read

Healthcare organizations have the opportunity to gain over $200,000 by taking advantage of care coordination platform and health data offered by the CrossTx and C3HIE's partnership.

Patient being discharged

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossTx and C3HIE have invested in preventative care by expanding digital resources for care coordination programs for the past six years. Currently, there is still a massive opportunity for health care organizations to take part in or optimize care coordination programs, as shown by a recent study from the Annals of Internal Medicine. The research showed healthcare organizations were "foregoing more than $200,000 annually" by not billing care coordination codes. To improve outcomes for care coordination programs, the partners have provided education, actionable data, and technical support, resulting in highly profitable programs and valuable metrics for care coordination programs and value-based contracts.

C3HIE (formerly HASA), a leading Texas Health Information Exchange (HIE) with over 3,000 physicians, and CrossTx, the nation's leading cloud-based Chronic Care Management solution for Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), Clinical Integrated Networks (CINs) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), extend their partnership to amplify data-driven, value-based programs. The integrated, HIPAA-compliant solutions address patient and community health while lowering overall healthcare costs across both rural and urban parts of Texas.

What is the new Partnership Offering?

"The C3HIE and CrossTx partnership uses seamless, integrated workflows that improve clinical efficiency. Our approach enables transparency in medical decision-making and enhances the personalized care of the patient while removing provider administrative burden," explained CrossTx CEO Chad Nybo. "Together, we continue to invest and enhance value-based solutions meant to transform healthcare organizations with actionable data, backed by a secure, compliant, community platform," he continued.

Data-driven insights accelerate the ability of Rural Health Clinics and other healthcare organizations such as CINs and ACOs to use clinical analytics to seamlessly transition into Value-based Care Contracts. Important to optimizing performance metrics, CMS-based value-based programs such as Chronic Care Management, Behavioral Health Integration and Transitional Care Management efficiently manage at-risk populations with informed decision-making via communication with clinical and community resources, engaging patients, and minimizing readmissions by managing care transitions.  Additionally, CMS has established targets for all providers to onboard to these contracts by 2030.

Partnership Goal

Partners for the last six years, CrossTx and C3HIE initially formed the alliance to offer referral management and care coordination integration to benefit the hospitals and practices tapping into the Texas Health Information Exchange.   Now the two organizations invest in cutting-edge technology solutions to fulfill the mission to bring value-based programs to all providers across Texas, regardless of size. The next primary focus? Transitions in care. The first 30 days after discharge are critical for the well-being of patients meeting moderate- to high-complexity medical decision-making criteria. Patients receiving Transitional Care Management (TCM) services had an 86.6% decrease in odds of readmission compared to patients that did not receive the services. Some studies have shown almost 30% of readmissions are preventable. Readmissions typically cost CMS about $26B annually. So, it is no surprise that readmissions are a quality-of-care indicator.

Beyond quality indicators and reduced readmissions, TCM has other benefits. Consistently, TCM can benefit primary care providers by improving patient satisfaction and referrals. TCM has its own billing codes that can add additional revenue from remuneration. Ultimately transitional care management minimizes gaps in care while promoting the best health outcomes for the beneficiaries.

"We have focused on increasing access to health data so our provider partners can benefit from care coordination solutions like CCM and TCM. Healthcare organizations that are connected to data are better able to put their patients first and make collaborative decisions that ensure the best possible health outcomes," explained Jim Hoag, C3HIE COO.

Moving forward, CrossTx is leveraging C3HIE's admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data feeds to improve TCM outcomes and to optimize the CCM enrollment processes. The HIE's data feeds will notify care managers when their patients were admitted, discharged or transferred to another healthcare facility. The goal of this continued investment between the partners will be to capture additional TCM opportunities while providing better care.

"Our clients are currently focusing on reforming care transitions to improve quality performance metrics around patient-centered care after discharges and transfers. These efforts will refine our clients' capabilities in communicating between multidisciplinary teams to efficiently manage patients with complex chronic conditions." - Chandra Donnell, CrossTx VP Client Success

With C3HIE's insight into the longitudinal record for patients and CrossTx digital tools, their clients can maximize program reimbursement rates, improve quality performance scores, and increase patient satisfaction while supporting value-based care metrics and addressing clinical efficiencies with customized processes for your organization.

Visit us at Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH).

C3HIE and CrossTx will be attending the TORCH conference Sept. 12-15, 2022

About CrossTx:

CrossTx has developed a market-leading Chronic Care Management, closed-loop referral management, and care coordination platform to support the transition to value-based health care and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) overarching plans for full embrace of alternative payment models by 2030. A 100% cloud-based, secure and compliant referral network combines with care coordination and compliance features, ensuring eligible clinics successfully embrace the CMS Chronic Care Management program, which includes not only CCM but also Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Principal Care Management (PCM), Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM) and other programs. CrossTx combines ongoing continuous innovation, deep CMS compliance expertise and care coordination best practices to help customers better care for patients, improve costs and drive quality outcomes for providers. Learn more at www.crosstx.com.

About C3HIE

C3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers' electronic health records (EHRs), making it possible to exchange information across different platforms. C3HIE offers customized health data sharing and analytics solutions aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a longitudinal patient health record and community resource collaboration. http://www.C3HIE.org

Press Contact: marketing@crosstx.com and outreach@c3hie.org

