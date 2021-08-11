U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

The Continued Pursuit of Off-Road Awesomeness: Can-Am Unveils 2022 Lineup of ATV and Side-By-Side Vehicles

·5 min read
In this article:
VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) maintains a constant focus on improving the rider experience across its entire lineup of powersports vehicles. Can-Am Off-Road is a shining example of that, and the results speak for themselves – continuously sweeping podiums at the most grueling races across the globe, helping to drive massive industry growth and attract new riders, and introducing new and improved vehicles to get the job done, no matter the task or adventure at hand.

The 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR features an industry-leading 200 horsepower. Buckle up. It&#x002019;s go time. &#xa9;BRP 2021 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)
The 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR features an industry-leading 200 horsepower. Buckle up. It’s go time. ©BRP 2021 (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

As the off-road industry continues its incredible growth, riders of all skill levels crave the best machine for their version of Off-Road Livin'. And Can-Am is once again delivering with its 2022 model year lineup of ATVs and side-by-side vehicles – from entry level to top performance. With more horsepower, better traction, enhanced comfort, and so much more, Can-Am is rolling into the new model year with some serious swagger.

Pushing Further, Faster
The Can-Am Maverick X3 lineup of performance off-road vehicles is synonymous with power, handling, and…winning. For 2022, Can-Am is upping the ante, becoming the first side-by-side manufacturer to offer a 200hp engine. That's a lot of power. And coupled with our all-new pDrive roller clutch system, the entire dynamic changes through quicker acceleration and instant-on power at all times.

And while the Can-Am Maverick X3 delivers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, handling remains critical to all-around performance. That is why BRP engineers worked tirelessly to ensure the lineup handles terrain with ease, thanks to Smart-Shox adaptive suspension, new 30 and 32-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires, a stronger frame, and higher ground clearance and stance. That total combination is what makes the Maverick the envy of the competition.

"The 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 is the pinnacle of performance side-by-side vehicles," said Hailie Deegan, professional racer and Can-Am brand ambassador. "And the best part of working with Can-Am, is they keep making it better and better. There's no other choice if you're in the market for the best, and if you enjoy watching others try to keep up in the rearview."

All-New Engine Options
Speaking of power, Can-Am is introducing two new Rotax engines to its lineup – the HD7/700 ACE and the HD9, replacing the HD5, HD8, and 800.

The Rotax HD7 is set to become the new ruler of the lower-HP class. It will be available in the Can-Am Defender, where it replaces the HD5 with 37% more poweri, and with a sportier calibration, it will power the new Commander 700, and the Maverick Trail 700. The new engine is optimized for off-road usage, delivering an improved experience with less noise, less vibration, and a cooler environment for passengers resulting in a more comfortable ride.

And the Rotax HD9 option replaces the HD8 in the Can-Am Defender lineup. It is a larger, more powerful engine that delivers 30%i more horsepower than its predecessor. It promises the same dependability, with even more workability by way of class-leading power and low-end torque.

"With the addition of the HD7 and HD9 engine options to the already existing HD10, Can-Am is class leading in power and the best option to accomplish the task at hand, whether that's work or play," said Christian St-Onge Director Global Product Strategy Can-Am Off-Road Vehicles. "Regardless of your vehicle choice, this lineup is built to perform."

Visco-4Lok Expansion
On the ATV side, Can-Am is expanding its Visco-4Lok system. It works with the push of a button, where riders can engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels for great traction. It will now be available on all 2022 Outlander and Renegade X mr packages, as well as the Outlander XT-P, and Outlander MAX Limited.

With these enhancements across its ATV and side-by-side vehicle lineups, Can-Am is giving all riders what they crave, regardless if they live for performance, or are adventurers embarking on their next epic journey. That is Can-Am Off-Road Livin'.

For more technical details and product specs, as well as information on the complete lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road.

About BRP
We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com
@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, Evinrude and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

_____________________

i Based on internal testing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-continued-pursuit-of-off-road-awesomeness-can-am-unveils-2022-lineup-of-atv-and-side-by-side-vehicles-301353297.html

SOURCE BRP Inc.

