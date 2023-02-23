U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +15.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,185.50
    +88.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.50
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8490
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,417.57
    +381.35 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.40
    +6.78 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Continued strong business momentum – ISS enters the next phase of the OneISS strategy

ISS A/S
·3 min read
ISS A/S
ISS A/S

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 23 February 2023
No. 04/2023

ISS today announces its full year 2022 financial results

Highlights

  • Business momentum continued during the last part of 2022 with accelerating organic growth, solid operating margin and free cash flow improvements.

  • Execution of the OneISS strategy continued, and the consolidated financial turnaround targets were achieved. ISS is now entering the next phase of the strategy, targeting to deliver strong growth at sustainable and attractive margins.

  • The five key strategic priorities are unchanged with focus on growth, brilliant operating basics, technology, planet and people. ISS will with the ‘Customer for life’ initiative, enhance the focus on customer retention.

  • ISS has well-embedded processes in place, to tightly manage inflation through price increases and operational efficiencies. As a result, the operating margin in 2022 was generally unaffected by inflation.

  • The strengthening of commercial processes is starting to show results. Since the Q3 Trading Update, ISS has won an IFS contract with a regional bank in Australia, signed a global partnership with a healthcare customer and secured important contract extensions.

  • The integration of the Swiss acquisition, Livit FM, is progressing well. Key IT migration processes were concluded ahead of plan and operational integration has been successfully completed. A significant share of the synergies is realised, leading to the business being margin accretive to both country and Group.

  • Financial results were in line with the preliminary announcement on 23 January 2023. Organic growth in Q4 2022 was 9.4% (Q4 2021: 5.8%) and 7.8% for the full-year 2022 (2021: 2.0%). The growth was driven by the return-to-office trend, as well as scope and price increases, with prices in Turkey contributing with around 1.5%-points to the organic growth the full-year. In 2022, the operating margin before other items excluding hyperinflation effect (IAS 29) was 3.8% (2021: 2.5%) and free cash flow amounted to DKK 1.7 billion (2021: DKK 1.7 billion).

  • The impact on the Group’s financial KPIs from IAS 29 (hyperinflation accounting) was immaterial.

  • Financial leverage at the end of 2022 was reduced to 2.6x from 3.8x at the end of 2021. Based on the financial results for 2022, the Board of Directors will at the annual general meeting propose a dividend for 2022 of 20% of adjusted net profit, corresponding to a total dividend of DKK 390 million and DKK 2.1 per share.

  • For 2023, organic growth is expected to be 4 - 6%. The operating margin is expected to be 4.25 - 4.75% and free cash flow is expected to be around DKK 2.0 billion.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen Group CEO, ISS A/S, says:

“Our solid business performance in 2022 was driven by the continued execution of the OneISS strategy with a strong focus on growth, operational excellence, investments in technology, sustainability and not least our dedicated placemakers. The commercial momentum remained robust throughout the year with the signing and extension of several key accounts. This proves the resilience of our business model in a challenging macroeconomic environment. As we move into the next phase of our strategy, we remain committed to deliver value to our customers and shareholders, while making a positive impact on the planet and our communities.”

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25


For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Nvidia earnings: Chip giant squeaks by Wall Street expectations, despite 46% drop in gaming revenue

    Nvidia beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line, despite a 46% decline in gaming revenue.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Morgan Stanley & Fortinet

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT).

  • AI Stock: Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What C3.ai Earnings, Charts Show

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Unity Stock Is Falling

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued below par outlook. Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $451 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $438.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said Create Solutions 2022 revenue grew 41% year-on-year. Revenue growth was broad-based, with games up 24% year-over-year and industries (beyond games) up

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Teladoc Stock Is Diving

    Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Teladoc said fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $637.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $633.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $23.49 per share due to non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $23.26 per share. Excluding the impairment

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    (Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • EV Startup Lucid Aims to Nearly Double Production in 2023

    The electric-vehicle maker said its forecast, which is below analyst expectations, reflects economic concerns.

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) closed at $2.18, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Intel Cuts Quarterly Dividend by 66%

    Intel said it would cut its dividend to conserve cash as the chip maker tries to balance the financial impact of an aggressive expansion plan with the hit from a near-term demand slump. The payout reduction by two-thirds to 50 cents annually would help the company make investments to transform itself during the current period of economic uncertainty, Intel said. The company’s annual dividend hasn’t been that low since 2007, when it was 45 cents.

  • Morningstar Lists Three Undervalued, 'Superior' Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.

  • You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.