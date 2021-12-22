U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

'Continued trouble': Amazon Web Services hit by another outage

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A loss of power at a single data center caused an outage at Amazon Web Services, the third one this month.

According to a status page for AWS, the power outage was reported at around 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, but has since been brought back.

"We have now restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center," read the latest status update at 8:39 a.m. ET.

Sites including Epic Games Store, Slack, the game Rocket League and Honeywell were experiencing issues with services, said Down Detector, a website that tracks online outages.

In early December, an Amazon Web Services outage crippled airlines, banks and streaming services.

►Texas tech: Amazon plans major expansion in Austin, to hire 2,000 workers

►Investing in the metaverse?: What the future holds as real estate, crypto, NFTs fuel growth

"We’re focused on getting things back to normal as quickly as we can," reads a status update from Slack. "We apologize for the continued trouble."

Virtual private network service NordVPN said it was also having issues tied to the AWS outage. "AWS is currently experiencing issues, the access to our website may be affected for time being as well," reads a tweet from the service Wednesday.

Earlier this month, AWS suffered a major outage, knocking out access to sites including Venmo, DoorDash and Spotify. One week later, AWS was hit by a second outage impacting sites like Facebook and Hulu, according to published reports.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: AWS outage: Some services like Slack down due to outage

