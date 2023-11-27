As work continues on Melrose High project, officials celebrate federal funds for site

A press conference was held Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, to celebrate $3 million in federal funding for the historic Melrose High School in Orange Mound.

It may have only been an empty, unfinished hallway on the first floor of the historic Melrose High School in Orange Mound, but the chorus of two dozen alumni singing “It’s wild to be a Melrose wildcat” is symbolic of what the revitalization of the building means for this city.

“It will be a joy to have an abundance of activity in this historic, beautiful building (again),” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said during a news conference Monday.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen was on site to announce he helped secure $3 million in federal funding for renovation of the 40,000-square-foot building. The funding was announced in May 2022 in part of Cohen’s appropriation request for the 2023 fiscal year.

Melrose alumni sing their alma mater during a tour of the Melrose High site on Monday, Nov., 27, 2023, in Memphis. The former high school at 843 Dallas St. is being renovated, and the project has secured $3 million in federal funding.

The historic Melrose High School, located at 843 Dallas St., opened in 1938 (it was built via New Deal funding). The high school building closed in 1979 and has been vacant since. In 2001, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Plans to redevelop the historic site began in 2021.

Memphis-based Grinder Taber Grinder is the general contractor for the project. Memphis-based Self + Tucker is the architect for the project. Interior demolition and initial construction for the project began in June 2022.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member Joyce Dorse-Coleman said renovation of the building helps bring historic value to both the city and county at a local level, along with preserving pieces of state and national history in Orange Mound.

The first floor of the building will be a library and genealogy center. The second and third floors will be 28 senior living apartments. In addition to the $3 million appropriation secured by Cohen, the development was allocated $10 million via the city’s Accelerate Memphis initiative. The Melrose High redevelopment costs $16 million in total, Strickland said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen speaks during a press conference to celebrate $3 million in federal funding for the historic Melrose High School in Orange Mound on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

“The community has been very passionate about this project,” said Ashley Cash, City of Memphis Housing and Community Development director.

During Monday's news conference, Strickland also shared news that the city has purchased an adjacent lot to the building and will demolish an existing blighted building to make way for a new community playground.

Neil Strebig is a journalist with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at neil.strebig@commercialappeal.com, 901-426-0679 or via X/Twitter, @neilStrebig

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Melrose High project gets boost from federal funds: What's next?