U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.50
    -34.43 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,082.64
    -101.14 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,034.43
    -185.76 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.11
    -44.04 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.38
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7000
    +0.1900 (+5.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3980
    -1.6380 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,102.98
    -459.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.41
    +8.88 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Continuing Rise in Demand for Digital Artworks to Proliferate Non-Fungible Tokens Market at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period| UnivDatos Market Insights

0
·5 min read

NOIDA, India, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Non-Fungible Tokens Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 35% from 2022-2028, reaching USD 15 billion by 2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Physical Asset and Digital Asset); Application (Collectibles, Art, Gaming, and Others.); Region/Country.

UnivDatos Logo
UnivDatos Logo

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/non-fungible-tokens-nft-market/

The non-fungible tokens market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the non-fungible token market. The non-fungible tokens market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the non-fungible token market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=25291

Market Overview

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other. The NFTs are witnessing a rise in demand owing to the increasing adoption of the online currency, which provides more transparency and uniqueness to the NFTs and increases the market for digital art. Furthermore, the world is witnessing the online gaming revolution which is also an important factor in the growth of the non-fungible token market.

The non-fungible token's market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 35% owing to the rising usage of cryptocurrency. Major companies in the market that offer non-fungible tokens are include YellowHeart LLC., Cloudflare Inc., PLBY Group Inc., Dolphin Entertainment Inc., Funko, Ozone Networks Inc.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/non-fungible-tokens-nft-market/

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has a staggering effect and has a negative impact on the global economy due to imposed lockdowns and government restrictions. However, the market for NFTs witnessed growth during the pandemic owing to the increasing adoption of digital art because art galleries and artists adopted online creative platforms to display and sell their art.

The global non-fungible tokens market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

  • Based on the type, the market has been categorized into a physical asset and a digital asset. Among them, digital asset is expected to have significant growth in the market. The artists can earn profits by selling their art and are not required to invest in promotions. Furthermore, the development of the metaverse and the increasing trading on them is also an important factor that drives the segmental growth in the NFT market.

  • Based on the application, the market has been categorized into collectibles, art, gaming, utilities, sports, and others. Among them, the collectibles segment is expected to have significant growth in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ease of accessibility and independence in the handling of assets. Furthermore, it provides a platform where people can directly connect with people related to the asset which also catalyzes segmental growth.

Have a Look at the Chapters - https://univdatos.com/report/non-fungible-tokens-nft-market/

Non-fungible tokens Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

  • North America (United States and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World

The Asia Pacific constitutes a significant share of the market due to the presence of the large population of neophiles and gamers in the region. Moreover, a rising number of digital start-ups is also an important factor responsible for the growth of the NFT market in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

  • YellowHeart LLC.

  • Cloudflare Inc.

  • PLBY Group Inc.

  • Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

  • Funko

  • Ozone Networks Inc.

  • Takung Art Co. Ltd.

  • Dapper Labs Inc.

  • Gemini Trust Company LLC.

  • Onchain Labs Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the non-fungible token's market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

  • What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the non-fungible token market?

  • Which factors are influencing the non-fungible token market over the forecast period?

  • What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the non-fungible token market?

  • Which factors are propelling and restraining the non-fungible token market?

  • What are the demanding global regions of the non-fungible token market?

  • What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

  • What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Non-Fungible Tokens Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2028

Growth momentum

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 35%

Market size 2028

USD 15 billion

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World

Major contributing region

North America to Dominate the Non-Fungible Tokens Market

Key countries covered

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India

Companies profiled

YellowHeart LLC, Cloudflare Inc., PLBY Group Inc., Dolphin Entertainment Inc., Funko, Ozone Networks Inc., Takung Art Co. Ltd., Dapper Labs Inc., Gemini Trust Company LLC, and Onchain Labs Inc.

Report Scope

Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling

Segments Covered

By Type; By Application; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact 
UnivDatos Market Insights 
Ankita Gupta 
Director Operations 
Ph: +91-7838604911 
Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com 
Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuing-rise-in-demand-for-digital-artworks-to-proliferate-non-fungible-tokens-market-at-a-cagr-of-35-during-the-forecast-period-univdatos-market-insights-301630716.html

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Should Shopify Investors Bail Alongside Key Management?

    Having excellent management is vital for both a successful company and its stock. It's rare to see both positions depart simultaneously, and with Shopify's recent struggles, investors may think the ship is beginning to sink. Or is Shopify still a great stock to own?

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Losing Altitude Today

    The latest Federal Reserve rate hike and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's vow to do whatever is necessary to fight inflation are rippling through markets, sending shares down due to investor fears that the Fed's actions will push the economy into a recession. Travel is perhaps the ultimate big-ticket discretionary purchase, and airline stocks are tumbling as part of the broader sell-off. Shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), and United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) are all down as much as 5%, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) all down 3% or more.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks Poised for Epic Comebacks

    Berkshire Hathaway holdings RH and Snowflake have been crushed under the weight of the 2022 bear market.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $25.52, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Novavax stock dives after JPMorgan downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses Novavax stock performance after JPMorgan downgrades its shares to Underweight from Neutral.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • Stocks turn lower, chip stocks Nvidia and AMD dip

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are trading following the Fed’s 75-basis-point rate hike.

  • In the wake of fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) latest US$139m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the...

  • Why Lyft Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the ride-hailing company Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) were hitting the brakes today after an analyst threw cold water on speculation that Lyft may be the target of a takeover bid yesterday. Bank of America analyst Michael McGovern said that "recent speculation may be more hype than substance" concerning any automakers wanting to buy Lyft, and investors responded by pushing Lyft's stock down by 5.2% as of 11 a.m. ET today. Speculation that Lyft might be acquired appeared to have started on Twitter, with an account saying that Ford Motor Company and General Motors were considering purchasing the company.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.