Continuing to share the creativity, "Jazeera Paints" share its experience and acquaintances in Al-Medina by "All in one" Seminar

·1 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Jazeera Paints" continues to share the creativity, the leading company in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Kingdom, the Middle East, and North Africa, its Seminars "All in one" in Al-Medina, with the presence top group of consultants, engineers, and real estate developers, to learn about the company's history, achievements, and the latest technologies and products.

&quot;Jazeera Paints&quot; share its experience and acquaintances in Al- Medina by &quot;All in one&quot; Seminar (PRNewsfoto/Jazeera Paints)
"Jazeera Paints" share its experience and acquaintances in Al- Medina by "All in one" Seminar (PRNewsfoto/Jazeera Paints)

https://youtu.be/YQ8NidLTQOM

"Jazeera Paints" chooses the phrase "All in One", which comes from its desire to transfer philosophy and expectations in the world of paints, colors, and construction solutions, by highlighting the integration of products, and reflecting the ease of customer experience and fast demand service, using modern technologies which build bridges between the customer and the product, to achieve the goal of creating a perfect building and an ideal house.

"All in one" reviews "Jazeera Paints" products and experiences, moving between its miscellaneous worlds, in addition to highlighting the unique paint "Jazeera Rust Effect", the latest products in the world of paints and colors, showing its various applications.

About "Jazeera Paints"

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001995/Jazeera_Paints.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuing-to-share-the-creativity-jazeera-paints-share-its-experience-and-acquaintances-in-al-medina-by-all-in-one-seminar-301746136.html

SOURCE Jazeera Paints

Recommended Stories

  • B2Gold Deal Gives Miner Canadian Foothold as M&A Picks Up

    (Bloomberg) -- B2Gold Corp. agreed to buy Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. in a C$1.1 billion ($820 million) stock deal that will give the company its first mining assets in Canada.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaThe takeove

  • Turkey’s Earthquakes Paralyze Third of Steel Output Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Large steel mills in southern Turkey are expected to remain shut for weeks, with production lines idle and workers trying to cope with the impact of the massive twin earthquakes that shook the region.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Fourth Obj

  • China’s Top Coal Supplier Switches to More Costly Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Mongolia, the biggest supplier of coal to China’s steel industry, is changing the way it sells its product in a bid to improve transparency and reap better returns from its top export earner.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Object Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judi

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • George Soros loads up on Tesla and these other beaten-down stocks

    Billionaire investor George Soros appeared to remain bullish on Tesla — and some other beaten-down names — as the year came to a close.

  • Elon Musk Tweeted A Simple Emoji In Response to the Anti-Tesla Ad That Aired During The Super Bowl

    An organization that says it wants to stop the use of commercial grade software in safety-critical systems takes on Tesla Full Self Driving.

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 5.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Palantir posts first profitable quarter, stock soars after earnings

    Palantir Technologies Inc. logged its first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, and the company expects to continue on that trajectory this year.

  • Here are the new 2023 tax brackets — and how to determine yours

    Taxpayers could save on taxes because of a higher standard deduction and more generous thresholds for each bracket.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy in Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Inside the NASH drug boom: New drugs for a ‘silent’ liver disease that affects millions near FDA approval

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' resmetirom is a leading treatment candidate for the advanced form of fatty liver disease.

  • Bear Market Is Over in Stocks, Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market that wiped out as much as $12 trillion in US equity values is over, according to Chris Harvey at Wells Fargo & Co. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?The head of equity strategy says the rec

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 0.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Tesla and Peloton Snapped Up by George Soros. He Dumped These Stocks.

    The quarterly investment filings of large investors such as Soros are often watched for investment trends, although the data are released with a delay and might not show the current positions of the fund. The Tesla and Peloton moves were joined by further purchases of beaten-down technology companies, with the Soros fund taking new stakes in used-car seller Carvana (CVNA) and ride-hailing company Lyft (LYFT).