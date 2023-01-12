U.S. markets closed

Continuoglucose monitoring market size to increase by USD 2,588.61 million; North America to contribute 43% of market growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuoglucose monitoring market by component, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,588.61 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The dental surgical equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Abbott Laboratories: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as FreeStyle Libre 3 system.

  • B. Braun SE: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Space Glucose Control System.

  • Dexcom Inc.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Dexcom G6 CGM System.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring through its brand Accu-Chek.

  • General Electric Co.

  • GlySens Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

  • Medtronic Plc

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

By region, the global dental surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The introduction of new technologies that continuously monitor glucose levels and the increasing number of approvals by the US FDA for new products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the diabetic population, and technological innovations and advances will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lower diagnosis and treatment rate is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By component, the market is segmented into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related reports:

The vital signs monitoring devices market size is projected to grow by USD 4.79 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13%. The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as intense competition among vendors may impede the market growth.

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size is projected to grow by USD 5.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increasing prevalence of CVDs is notably driving the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market growth, although factors such as the high costs of CM and CRM devices may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this dental surgical equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the dental surgical equipment market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

Dental surgical equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,588.61 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.61

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, NXP Semiconductors NV, Senseonics Holdings Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Terumo Corp., and Ypsomed AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "health care" Research Reports

Table of contents:

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global continuoglucose monitoring market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Transmitters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Receivers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 B. Braun SE

  • 12.5 Dexcom Inc.

  • 12.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 GlySens Inc.

  • 12.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.10 LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

  • 12.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.12 Medtrum Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 Novo Nordisk AS

  • 12.14 Senseonics Holdings Inc.

  • 12.15 STMicroelectronics NV

  • 12.16 Terumo Corp.

  • 12.17 Ypsomed AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027
Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuoglucose-monitoring-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-588-61-million-north-america-to-contribute-43-of-market-growth---technavio-301717610.html

SOURCE Technavio

