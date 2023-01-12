Continuoglucose monitoring market size to increase by USD 2,588.61 million; North America to contribute 43% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The continuoglucose monitoring market by component, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 2,588.61 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Company profiles
The dental surgical equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as FreeStyle Libre 3 system.
B. Braun SE: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Space Glucose Control System.
Dexcom Inc.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring such as Dexcom G6 CGM System.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers continuoglucose monitoring through its brand Accu-Chek.
General Electric Co.
GlySens Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
LifeScan IP Holdings LLC
Medtronic Plc
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Regional analysis
By region, the global dental surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The introduction of new technologies that continuously monitor glucose levels and the increasing number of approvals by the US FDA for new products are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rise in the diabetic population, and technological innovations and advances will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lower diagnosis and treatment rate is hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market segmentation
By component, the market is segmented into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this dental surgical equipment market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the dental surgical equipment market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors
Dental surgical equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2,588.61 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.61
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, NXP Semiconductors NV, Senseonics Holdings Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Terumo Corp., and Ypsomed AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global continuoglucose monitoring market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Component
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Component
6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Transmitters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Receivers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Component
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.4 B. Braun SE
12.5 Dexcom Inc.
12.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
12.7 General Electric Co.
12.8 GlySens Inc.
12.9 Johnson and Johnson
12.10 LifeScan IP Holdings LLC
12.11 Medtronic Plc
12.12 Medtrum Technologies Inc.
12.13 Novo Nordisk AS
12.14 Senseonics Holdings Inc.
12.15 STMicroelectronics NV
12.16 Terumo Corp.
12.17 Ypsomed AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
