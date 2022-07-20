Continuous Basalt Fiber Market Size to grow by USD 135.06 million, ARMBASALT CJSC and BASTECH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous basalt fiber consists of fine fibers of basalt. It is characterized by high tensile strength, which encourages vendors to incorporate continuous basalt fibers in their end-use products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Continuous Basalt Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The continuous basalt fiber market size is expected to grow by USD 135.06 mn from 20210 to 2025. Technavio's latest market analysis report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the continuous basalt fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ARMBASALT CJSC, BASTECH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd., INCOTELOGY GmbH, JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd., Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd., and Technobasalt-Invest LLC. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

ARMBASALT CJSC - The company offers basalt fiber for construction material.

BASTECH - The company offers basalt fiber which is used as a reinforcing agent for concrete, plaster and plastics, providing three-dimensional strengthening.

Fiberbas construction and building technologies - The company offers basalt fiber which has attractive properties of the end product and improved efficiency in terms of chemical and vibration resistance, resistance to supreme temperatures, and water absorption.

HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd. - The company offers various continuous basalt fiber products which include chopped fibers, rovings, fabrics, and others.

INCOTELOGY GmbH - The company offers continuous basalt fiber products for the automotive and aerospace industry.

The report also covers the following areas:

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Revenue-Generating Application Segments

The construction segment contributes the highest to the market growth. Continuous basalt fiber has low thermal conductivity, high strength, low weight, strong resistance, high compatibility with organic and inorganic binders, and high fire resistance and durability. Hence, it is preferred in the construction industry when compared to traditional materials such as carbon, steel, and glass fibers. Moreover, continuous basalt fiber is environment-friendly and costs less.

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist continuous basalt fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the continuous basalt fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the continuous basalt fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of continuous basalt fiber market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ARMBASALT CJSC

10.4 BASTECH

10.5 Fiberbas construction and building technologies

10.6 HG GBF Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd.

10.7 INCOTELOGY GmbH

10.8 JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co. Ltd.

10.9 Kamenny Vek

10.10 MAFIC

10.11 Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. Ltd.

10.12 Technobasalt-Invest LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

