Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Size is projected to reach USD 14.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%: Straits Research

The global continuous blood glucose monitoring market size was valued at USD 5.25 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 14.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America Dominated the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

New York, United States, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for continuous blood glucose monitors (CGM) is rising. People with diabetes are among the most vulnerable to severe complications caused by COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been more preference for the use of virtual clinics and telemedicine to monitor diabetics. For example, the UK's National Health Service revised its clinical guidance to promote remote contacts through mobile, email, and video conferencing. This has contributed to increased demand for apps for diabetic treatment, which can exchange data remotely.





Market Overview

With CGM tools, there are considerably more data available, which can help patients and healthcare providers enhance glycemic control and eventually increase patients' self-management. CGM's increasing demand is driven mainly by growing product awareness and rapid responses from companies to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Dexcom and Abbott have been given FDA clearance to make available CGM systems for use in hospital settings and other health care facilities. Health Canada recently announced the Dexcom G6 CGM program's provisional authorization for expanded use of Canadian hospitals.

Remote monitoring of patients with diabetes with CGM devices will help minimize healthcare providers' exposure and conserve personal protective equipment. Along with the insulin giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, CGM firms have launched new patient aid services to help existing CGM patients who have lost insurance due to the US COVID-19 pandemic. Dexcom has reduced its CGM costs for its current, eligible patients to USD 45 per 90-day supply. The pandemic has increased demand for the establishment of electronic blood glucose records for diabetes patients. COVID-19 has opened up new possibilities for CGM systems to gain popularity in the diabetic care brand.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 14.92 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott, Dexom Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bayer AG, Medtronic Plc., Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed AG, Senseonics Incorporated, Insulet Corporation.

Key Market Opportunities Rapid Growth In Medical Devices Industry Enhances Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Key Market Drivers Increase in Diabetes Incidence and to Reduce the Complications Associated with the Disease

Regional Analysis

The regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are majorly considered in the analysis of the global continuous blood glucose monitoring market.

Diabetes is prevalent in a significant number of North American nations. The United States commanded the highest proportion of the global market for glucose monitoring because of the vast number of patients and widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The burden of high diabetes spending is felt by the nations in the Middle East and Africa. In the MENA region, diabetes affects one in every eleven people, according to IDF.

In the Middle East and North Africa, ALRT Diabetic Solution provides a user-friendly and accessible contact network between the patient and the diabetes healthcare team.

Market Highlights

Based on the product types , sensors accounted for the largest revenue share in terms of the market revenue. Repeat purchase of the sensors instead of other components like receivers and transmitters is one of the key factors for the largest market share. However, combined insulin pumps with continuous blood glucose monitoring represent lucrative market opportunities.

Based on the end-user , the home care segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR. Increasing adoption of continuous blood glucose monitoring in homecare is driving the adoption in the homecare segment.

Regionally, in terms of revenue, North America is the largest contributor in terms of market size.





Competitive Players in the Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market

Abbott

Dexom Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Bayer AG

Medtronic Plc.

Novo Nordisk

Ypsomed AG

Senseonics Incorporated

Insulet Corporation





Market Segmentation

By Product

Transmitter

Receiver

Sensor

Insulin Pump

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Market insights

3.1 Industry Impact Forces

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Rising Diabetes Prevalence

3.2.2 Higher convenience and significant advantages offered by the CGM devices

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 High cost and low availablity of CGM systems in the developing countries

3.3.2 Insufficient reimbursement

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 COVID-19 opens new opportunities for CGM systems

3.4.2 Extensive End-User range of CGM devices

3.5 Challenges

3.5.1 Low penetration of developing countries

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.6.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.9 Cost Structure Analysis

3.9.1 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.10 Sales Channel Analysis

3.10.1 Product 1

3.10.2 Product 2

3.10.3 Product 3

3.11 Technology Encroachments focus on refining patient convenience and becoming integrated devices

3.11.1 Finger Pricks

3.11.2 Semi-Invasive Monitors

3.11.3 Implants

3.11.4 Non-Invasive Monitors

3.11.5 Groundbreaking Smart, Connected Monitors to Foster Care Delivery Support

4 Product Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size and forecast (Value)

4.1.2 Market Size and forecast (Volume)

4.2 Transmitter

4.2.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

4.3.1 Market Size &forecast (Volume)

4.4 Sensor

4.4.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

4.4.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

4.5 Insulin Pumps

4.5.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

4.4.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

5 End-User Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and forecast (Value)

5.1.2 Market Size and forecast (Volume)

5.2 Hospitals and clinics

5.2.1 Market Size & forecast (Value)

5.2.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

5.4 Home Care

5.4.1 Market Size & forecast (Value)

5.4.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

5.5 Other End-Users

5.5.1 Market Size & forecast (Value)

5.5.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

6 Regional Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

6.2 America

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 The U.S.

6.2.1.1.1 By Product

6.2.1.1.2 By End-User

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.1.2.1 By Product

6.2.1.2.2 By End-User

6.2.1.3 Mexico

6.2.1.3.1 By Product

6.2.1.3.2 By End-User

6.2.2 Central and South America and the Caribbean

6.2.2.1 By Product

6.2.2.2 By End-User

6.2.2.2.1 Brazil

6.2.2.2.1.1 By Product

6.2.2.2.1.2 By End-User

6.2.2.2.2 Argentina

6.2.2.2.2.1 By Product

6.2.2.2.2.2 By End-User

6.2.2.2.3 Rest ofCentral and South America and the Caribbean

6.2.2.2.3.1 By Product

6.2.2.2.3.2 By End-User

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

6.3.1 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

6.3.3 Western Europe

6.3.3.1 The U.K.

6.3.3.1.1 By Product

6.3.3.1.2 By End-User

6.3.3.2 Germany

6.3.3.2.1 By Product

6.3.3.2.2 By End-User

6.3.3.3 France

6.3.3.3.1 By Product

6.3.3.3.2 By End-User

6.3.2.4 Spain

6.3.2.4.1 By ProductBy Product

6.3.2.4.2 By End-User

6.3.2.5 Italy

6.3.2.5.1 By Product

6.3.2.5.2 By End-User

6.3.2.6 Rest of Western Europe

6.3.2.6.1 By Product

6.3.2.6.2 By End-User

6.3.4 Eastern Europe

6.3.4.1 By Product

6.3.4.2 By End-User

6.3.5 Rest of Europe

6.3.5.1 By Product

6.3.5.2 By End-User

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

6.4.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.3.1 By Product

6.4.3.2 By End-User

6.4.4 China

6.4.4.1 By Product

6.4.4.2 By End-User

6.4.5 Australia

6.4.5.1 By Product

6.4.5.2 By End-User

6.4.6 India

6.4.6.1 By Product

6.4.6.2 By End-User

6.4.7 South Korea

6.4.7.1 By Product

6.4.7.2 By End-User

6.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.8.1 By Product

6.4.8.2 By End-User

6.5 The Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 The Middle East

6.5.1.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

6.5.1.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

6.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

6.5.1.2.1 By Product

6.5.1.2.2 By End-User

6.5.1.4 The UAE

6.5.1.4.1 By Product

6.5.1.4.2 By End-User

6.5.1.5 Qatar

6.5.1.5.1 By Product

6.5.1.5.2 By End-User

6.5.2 The Africa

6.5.2.1 Market Size &forecast (Value)

6.5.2.2 Market Size & forecast (Volume)

7 Company Profile

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Roche Diagnostics

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Bayer AG

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 Medtronic Plc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Novo Nordisk

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 Ypsomed AG

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 Senseonics, Incorporated

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.8 Dexom Inc

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Product Portfolio

7.9 Insulet Corporation

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Recent Developments

7.9.4 Product Portfolio

8 Conclusion & Recommendations

9 Acronyms & Abbreviations





