Continuous engagement ramping up to a COP27 success

·2 min read

  • Egyptian COP27 Presidency team meets representatives of previous COP Presidencies to discuss ultimate objectives of COP27

  • Current geopolitical issues identified as one of the challenges to address

  • Previous COP Presidents and their representatives joined workshop to offer insights

CAIRO, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Egyptian COP27 Presidency Team and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have held an all-day consultation ahead of the convening.

Egyptian COP27 Presidency team meets representatives of previous COP Presidencies to discuss ultimate objectives of COP27
Egyptian COP27 Presidency team meets representatives of previous COP Presidencies to discuss ultimate objectives of COP27

Facilitated by the Centre for Multilateral Negotiations (CEMUNE), the workshop discussed how COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh will engage with, and advance, the many climate and economic challenges that are currently underway. Along with the UNFCCC and COP27 Presidency members, also present offering their expertise were 14 speakers including COP20 President Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, COP26 Lead Negotiator Archie Young, Tomasz Chruszczow (former High Level Climate Champion for COP24), Dr Hakima El Haite (former High Level Climate Champion for COP22), and Kaveh Guilanpour (Former Co-lead Negotiator on Climate Change for the EU).

Group sessions discussed how best to ensure that global political leadership can further guide the process and identified the risk of existing and evolving challenges impacting on COP27, more so than at previous editions. With the current situation in Ukraine, high energy prices, and predicted economic recession, attendees acknowledged possible factors that could affect the long- and near-term ambitions that the world agreed upon under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

Eliminating roadblocks to productive dialogue and eventual agreement were central points discussed. The COP27 Presidency Team and other attendees worked to put in place the right framework to facilitate global consensus focused on the implementation of existing commitments, and how best to enhance that ambition.

COP President Designate H.E. Sameh Shoukry said, "The role of the COP Presidency is to align and converge multiple views, and facilitate transparent, inclusive, and fruitful discussion, while consistently advocating for more progress, ambition and solidarity."

"Sound substantive and organizational preparation is essential to ensure that COP27 results in the most positive outcome possible. This workshop gathered several experts and resource persons with extensive experience in climate action and climate conferences, and allowed for useful sharing of best practices and lessons learned," added Wael Aboulmagd, COP27 Special Representative.

COP27 will take place from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927356/COP27.jpg

For more information, please contact Ambassador Amr Essam:
comms@cop27.eg
+20 (0) 2 23588326
www.cop27.eg
Twitter: @COP27P
"Act Now" video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0k-EXPLmm4

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuous-engagement-ramping-up-to-a-cop27-success-301656697.html

SOURCE COP27

