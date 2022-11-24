U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2113
    +0.0056 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4630
    -1.1100 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,566.54
    +105.19 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.30
    +4.72 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in continuous fiber thermoplastic market to 2027 by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362790/?utm_source=GNW

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the continuous fiber thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial market. The global continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $399.9 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.

Emerging Trends in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of commingled fiber and fabric by UD Tapes as well as discontinuous fiber composite.

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:

By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Transportation
• Aerospace and Defense
• Industrial
• Sporting Goods
• Others

By Material Form [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• UD Tape
• Prepreg (Fabric)
• Commingled Fiber & Fabric
• Other Pultruded Laminate

By Use Temperature [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• High Temperature
• Low Temperature

By Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Glass Fiber
• Carbon Fiber
• Others

By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• PP
• PEEK
• PPS
• PA
• PEI
• PEKK
• Others

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• The Rest of the World
List of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies continuous fiber thermoplastic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the continuous fiber thermoplastic companies profiled in this report include.
• Toray (TenCate)
• Cytec Solvay Group
• LANXESS
• Avient
• QIYI Technology
• Celanese
• Toho Tenax
• Covestro
• Kingfa
• Vector systems
• BASF SE
• Comfil
Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment and over the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.
• Carbon fiber continuous fiber thermoplastic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end use industries..
• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due due to due to growth in aerospace/defense, and transportation industry. New aircraft programs significantly increased penetration levels of composite materials..
Features of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market
• Market Size Estimates: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type and region
• Regional Analysis: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the continuous fiber thermoplastic market size?
Answer: The global continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $399.9 million by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for continuous fiber thermoplastic market?
Answer: The continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?
Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites..
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for continuous fiber thermoplastic?
Answer: Aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial use are the major end use industries for continuous fiber thermoplastic.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in continuous fiber thermoplastic market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of commingled fiber and fabric by UD Tapes as well as discontinuous fiber composite.
Q6. Who are the key continuous fiber thermoplastic companies?

Answer: Some of the key continuous fiber thermoplastic companies are as follows:
• Toray (TenCate)
• Cytec Solvay Group
• LANXESS
• Avient
• QIYI Technology
• Celanese
• Toho Tenax
• Covestro
• Kingfa
• Vector systems
• BASF SE
• Comfil
Q7. Which continuous fiber thermoplastic product segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber continuous fiber thermoplastic will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end use industries.
Q8. In continuous fiber thermoplastic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362790/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • Microsoft bid for Activision likely to be blocked by FTC lawsuit: report

    Microsoft's proposed $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard could reportedly be blocked by an FTC lawsuit.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakHe also

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.

  • Curaleaf eliminating positions as it steps up cost-cutting measures

    Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is eliminating "several positions" as it follows through on cost-control plans it shared with analysts recently. The company did not provide a specific number of job cuts. "Every responsible business is making tough choices right now, and as the cannabis industry evolves and faces unique challenges, we know there will continue to be ups and downs," a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in a statement. "Curaleaf has made the difficult decision to eliminat

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market

    Ryan Roslansky joins the CEOs of General Motors, IBM, and Accenture in putting the emphasis on skills, not pedigree, when hiring.

  • Singapore Gig Workers to Get More Benefits, Won’t Be Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s ride-hailing and food-delivery workers are set to gain more benefits like insurance and pensions, but the platform companies using them won’t need to treat them as full-time employees.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakIn a decision af