ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in continuous fiber thermoplastic market to 2027 by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362790/?utm_source=GNW



Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the continuous fiber thermoplastic market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial market. The global continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $399.9 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.



Emerging Trends in the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of commingled fiber and fabric by UD Tapes as well as discontinuous fiber composite.



Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use industry, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

• Aerospace and Defense

• Industrial

• Sporting Goods

• Others



By Material Form [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• UD Tape

• Prepreg (Fabric)

• Commingled Fiber & Fabric

• Other Pultruded Laminate



By Use Temperature [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• High Temperature

• Low Temperature



By Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others



By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• PP

• PEEK

• PPS

• PA

• PEI

• PEKK

• Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies continuous fiber thermoplastic companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the continuous fiber thermoplastic companies profiled in this report include.

• Toray (TenCate)

• Cytec Solvay Group

• LANXESS

• Avient

• QIYI Technology

• Celanese

• Toho Tenax

• Covestro

• Kingfa

• Vector systems

• BASF SE

• Comfil

Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that transportation will remain the largest end use segment and over the forecast period due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.

• Carbon fiber continuous fiber thermoplastic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end use industries..

• North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due due to due to growth in aerospace/defense, and transportation industry. New aircraft programs significantly increased penetration levels of composite materials..

Features of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use, material form, use temperature, reinforcement type, resin type and region

• Regional Analysis: Continuous fiber thermoplastic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the continuous fiber thermoplastic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the continuous fiber thermoplastic market size?

Answer: The global continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to reach an estimated $399.9 million by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Answer: The continuous fiber thermoplastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites..

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for continuous fiber thermoplastic?

Answer: Aerospace/defense, transportation, sporting goods, and industrial use are the major end use industries for continuous fiber thermoplastic.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in continuous fiber thermoplastic market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include replacement of commingled fiber and fabric by UD Tapes as well as discontinuous fiber composite.

Q6. Who are the key continuous fiber thermoplastic companies?



Answer: Some of the key continuous fiber thermoplastic companies are as follows:

• Toray (TenCate)

• Cytec Solvay Group

• LANXESS

• Avient

• QIYI Technology

• Celanese

• Toho Tenax

• Covestro

• Kingfa

• Vector systems

• BASF SE

• Comfil

Q7. Which continuous fiber thermoplastic product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber continuous fiber thermoplastic will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end use industries.

Q8. In continuous fiber thermoplastic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362790/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



