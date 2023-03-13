U.S. markets closed

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 31.70 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 17% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in the incidence of diabetes cases, high-end technological advancements, and the benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers drive the growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market By Component (Sensors , Transmitters and Receivers ), By Demography (Child Population, Adult Population), By End User (Hospital and Clinics, Home healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global continuous glucose monitoring systems industry was estimated at $6.62 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $31.70 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1795

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the incidence of diabetes cases, high-end technological advancements, and the benefits of CGMS over POC glucometers drive the growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. On the other hand, adverse effects of the system and several stringent regulatory issues restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high adoption rate of CGMS in home healthcare & ICUs and the rise in product awareness are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market-

  • Increase in demand from healthcare workers for safer ways to monitor hospitalized diabetes patients with COVID-19 impacted the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market positively.

  • FDA had encouraged manufacturers to supply continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for use in the hospital setting during the global health crisis. This way, the frontline healthcare workers in hospitals were able to monitor diabetic patients remotely.

Procure Complete Report (284 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market

The adult population segment to dominate by 2031-

By demography, the adult population segment accounted for more than 90% of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the prevalence of diabetics and increase in the geriatric population across the world.

The hospital and clinics segment to maintain the dominant share-

By end-user, the hospital and clinics segment held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the rise in the number of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospitals.

The sensors segment garnered the major share in 2021 –

By component, the sensors segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period. Advancements in technology in the development of continuous glucose monitoring systems fuel the segment's growth.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1795

North America garnered the major share-

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market revenue. This is attributed to the higher adoption of advanced CGMs, surge in the geriatric population suffering from diabetes, availability of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes across the world. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. High prevalence of the diabetic population in India, improvement in healthcare awareness, and rise in R&D activities for developing innovative CGM systems fuel the growth of the market.

Frontrunners in the industry-

  • DexCom Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • GlySens Incorporated

  • Medtronic plc

  • Ypsomed AG

  • Senseonics

  • Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L.

The report analyzes these key players in the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Meniscus Repair System Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Motorized Prosthesis Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Skincare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Local Anesthesia Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

Healthcare Staffing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuous-glucose-monitoring-systems-market-projected-to-reach-usd-31-70-billion-globally-by-2031-at-17-cagr-allied-market-research-301769212.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

