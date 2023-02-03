Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Cross $1.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

According to the new market research report Published by MarketsandMarkets, "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Product (Disposables (Hemofilters, Bloodlines), Machine, Dialysates, Renal Replacement fluids), Modality (SCUF, CVVH, CVVHD, CVVHDF), Patient (Adult, Pediatrics, Neonates) - Global Forecasts to 2026", the global continuous renal replacement therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $1.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2026.

CRRT Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Value by 2026 $1.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Historical Data 2019–2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By modality, By age group and By region. Geographies Covered North America (US & Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (Japan, China, Australia, South Korea India, and the RoAPAC), LATAM (Brazil, Mexico, and RoLATAM), and MEA Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medical Components, Inc. (US), Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets in APAC and RoW Key Market Drivers Increase in the prevalence of incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI)

Factors such as increasing prevalence of AKI, growing number of research activities to support the efficacy of CRRT, and initiatives are undertaken by government to accelerate the awareness about the ongoing advancements in critical renal nephrology.

On the basis of product, the CRRT market is segmented into dialysates and replacement fluids, disposables, and CRRT systems. The dialysates and replacement fluids segment accounted for the largest share of 48.4% of the global CRRT market in 2021. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the huge volume requirement of these products during CRRT procedures, the increased global incidence of AKI, and the increased focus of manufacturers on developing and commercializing novel renal replacement solutions.

Based on modality, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is classified into slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). The CVVH modality accounted for the largest share of the global CRRT market in 2020, primarily due to its widespread adoption among critical care providers because of its superior removal performance for high-molecular-weight solutes compared to other CRRT techniques.

On the basis of age group, the continuous renal replacement therapy market is classified into adults and neonates & pediatrics. The adults segment accounted for the largest share of the global CRRT market in 2021, primarily due to the high prevalence of acute renal injury and the growing adoption of CRRT among adults. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in CRRT equipment and the growing popularity of CRRT for the treatment of AKI in adults are expected to support market growth.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The CRRT market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the CRRT market in 2021. This is attributed to the widespread use of CRRT in the region, continuous focus on R&D and commercialization of CRRT products.

Key Players:

Prominent players in this market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others

Top Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Player:

Baxter is one of the global healthcare companies engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative products for the treatment of patients with infectious diseases, trauma, hemophilia, immune disorders, kidney diseases, and cancer. Baxter operates through two segments—Renal and Hospital Products. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of dialysis products, including products for PD, in-center HD, home HD, and CRRT, as well as additional dialysis services.

Baxter manufactures products in over 20 countries and serves patients and clinicians in around 100 countries. The company focuses mainly on organic growth (through new product development) to sustain its leading position in the global CRRT market.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is one of the largest global providers of products and services for patients with renal diseases. It offers products and services across the entire value chain from a single source. Its Healthcare Products division includes two major segments, namely, Dialysis Products and Non- Dialysis Products. It offers CRRT products through the Dialysis Products segment. The company develops and manufactures dialysis products through 44 production sites on all continents and markets these products in more than 150 countries.

Braun Melsungen AG offers a wide range of CRRT products, including machines, hemofilters, bloodline systems, vascular access products, and dialysate solutions. The company’s key strength is its wide geographic network (across Germany, Brazil, China, France, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, the US, and Vietnam). It also emphasizes on strengthening its product portfolio by increasing its manufacturing and R&D capabilities. B. Braun has manufacturing facilities in Germany, Brazil, China, France, India, Malaysia, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, the US, and Vietnam, among other countries. The company distributes more than 5,000 products in over 64 countries through a network of 262 fully consolidated companies and 22 holding companies.

Nipro Corporation has well-established dialysis centers all over the world, mainly in emerging countries across Latin America and Africa. As of 2020, the company offers kidney disease treatment to around 16 centers in 8 countries worldwide. The company also markets artificial organ-related products. Nipro has a strong sales channel and offers 1,000 products in around 56 countries across the globe. The company majorly focuses on expanding its geographical presence to strengthen its position in the renal care market.

NIKKISO CO., LTD. manufactures and markets pumps, sampling and chemical feed systems, equipment for electronic components, aerospace composite products, and medical equipment. The company offers CRRT products through its subsidiary—Nikkiso Acute Blood Purification—and has a strong geographical presence in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global CRRT market based on product, modality, age group and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyse micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyse the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for major market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyse their market shares and core competencies2

To track and analyse competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions in the global CRRT market

