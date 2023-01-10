Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 2,982.63 Million by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Information By Product, Modality, Age Group, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is expected to reach USD 2,982.63 million by 2030 at 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022 - 2030)

Market Synopsis

A common kind of treatment for critically ill patients with acute kidney damage (AKI), particularly those with unstable hemodynamics, is continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Patients with acute kidney damage who are critically unwell frequently get continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), particularly those who are hemodynamically unstable. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is characterized by a transient decline in kidney function and a buildup of waste products such as urea and creatinine. It has been connected to the development of metabolic abnormalities like metabolic acidosis, hyperkalemia, and sodium and water retention. It covers the process of removing solutes from blood using hemofiltration, hemodialysis, or a combination of both. In contrast to other traditional renal replacement therapies like intermittent hemodialysis, CRRT therapy is typically administered for roughly 24 hours in an ICU (IHD).

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2982.63 Million CAGR 8.9% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Modality, Age group and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases Rising geriatric population

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Competitive Landscape:

The outstanding companies in the continuous renal replacement therapy market are:

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Toray Medical Co. Ltd (Japan)

Infomed SA (Switzerland)

SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd (China)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Fresenius Medical Care (US)

Braun Medical Inc. (US)

Nikkiso Co. (Japan)

Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The prevalence of acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis, the rapid expansion of hospitals and urgent care facilities, the rate of hospital admissions, and the regular product launches by leading market players are only a few variables influencing CRRT demand and driving market expansion. Additionally, the growing elderly population worldwide and the frequency of kidney-related disorders contribute to the market's expansion. The market is expanding due to the rise in technologically sophisticated CRRT solutions for pediatric use. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market for continuous renal replacement treatment will develop due to the numerous measures manufacturers and the government took during the pandemic to raise awareness about CRRT and CKD. The need for CRRT devices is rising due to fluid overload, frequent in AKI patients in critical care units.

A high-impact driving force of the continuous renal replacement therapy market is the rising demand for enhanced CRRT devices due to better patient outcomes. Technical data may now be fully analyzed and addressed thanks to the advancements in CRRT technology. These advancements have led to a thorough assessment of prescriptions and delivery trends, which has improved clinical outcomes from the perspective of quality control.

Market Restraints:

Many CRRT medicines that have been approved in other nations but have not yet received FDA approval in North America result from these strict regulatory restrictions. To reduce risk, CRRT operations also need to assess the problems. Numerous studies have also shown that children have a greater risk of bleeding, electrolyte abnormalities, hypotension, and catheterization-related insertion problems. As a result, patients of all ages are experiencing more difficulties, further slowing the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 continues to have a favorable overall effect on the market. The epidemic has greatly increased the requirement for renal replacement fluids on a global scale. Patients with COVID-19 have a fivefold increase in demand for RRT. Early implementation of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is crucial for reducing the incidence of AKI, which is rising due to COVID-19 infection. However, HD and PD are available as alternatives to dialysis therapy in ICUs due to the rapidly increasing demand by healthcare systems, which may have a detrimental effect on the growth of the CRRT market. Despite the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 epidemic, financial incentives and regulatory backing from various countries worldwide have increased for the continuous renal replacement therapy market. The number of items, businesses, and applications on the market is growing and expanding. Numerous COVID-19-infected individuals suffer acute kidney damage (AKI), a disease that can increase mortality.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

By modality, the market includes continuous venovenous hemofiltration, continuous venovenous diafiltration, continuous venovenous hemodialysis, and slow continuous ultrafiltration.

By product, the market includes dialysates and replacement fluids, disposables, and CRRT systems.

By end user, the market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

By age group, the market includes geriatric, adults, and pediatrics & neonates.

Regional Insights

This market is expanding in North America due to factors including the growing demands for CRRT procedures and radical machine and system innovation. In addition, the rising incidence of renal illnesses in the United States is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. The region with the biggest market share in the continuous renal replacement therapy market is anticipated to lead during the projected period. This is mostly related to increased projects and funding for CRRT product R&D as a whole. Additionally, top manufacturers are emphasizing more on growing their presence in new markets. It is projected that North America will have profitable expansion.

The target disease segment's significant unmet medical needs, including those for hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and increased healthcare spending in the area, are some of the main drivers of market expansion. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop quickly due to technological advancement and high healthcare spending. In addition, the governments of some Asian nations are making significant investments in enhancing healthcare facilities and services to serve their patient populations better. Therefore, it is anticipated that the dynamics above would promote this region's growth.

