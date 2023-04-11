Continuous Testing Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Continuous Testing estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $480.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Continuous Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$480.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$887.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
