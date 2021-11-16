Contra partners with TikTok to add a little LinkedIn flavor to the social video app

Contra, a professional network for freelance workers, is partnering with TikTok to allow users to showcase their resumes and portfolios on TikTok Jump, the social media service's third-party integration tool. The new partnership will allow creators to link their Contra profile to their TikTok videos to showcase their professional portfolios.

With this new integration, creators can now add a 'View My Portfolio' link to their TikTok content. Viewers will then be able to tap the link and see the creator’s Contra profile, check out their services, and also send a request to collaborate.

Contra says the integration makes it easier to share professional work and get new client leads. It plans to launch another Jump integration that will allow companies that are hiring to post TikTok content with a link to apply to the job directly with the viewer's Contra profile. The company says the partnership allows independent workers to replace traditional resumes with more engaging methods to showcase their work.

“TikTok has become one of the leading places for people to get career advice and find out about amazing roles, so it only makes sense that creators should also be able to showcase their amazing professional work on the platform," said Contra founder and CEO, Ben Huffman, in a statement.

Earlier this year, Contra raised a $14.5 million Series A led by Unusual Ventures, with participation from Cowboy Ventures and Li Jin’s recently announced Atelier Ventures. The platform wants professionals to create profiles that show project-based identities, versus a role-based identity that one would show on LinkedIn. Contra's goal is to help independent workers create high-signal referral networks so they can land new opportunities. Unlike LinkedIn, where you can add anyone you meet and they become a “connection,” Contra requires you to have work experience with your network.

The company's partnership with TikTok allows it to reach more millennial and Gen Z users and possibly help them land new opportunities. Since launching TikTok Jump in June, the social media giant has partnered with many companies such as Quizlet, Wikipedia, Buzzfeed, and Jumprope, to allow them to create their own integrations within its app.