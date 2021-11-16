U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,708.15
    +25.35 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,295.06
    +207.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,945.40
    +91.55 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,394.99
    -5.94 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.78
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    -9.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    -0.0050 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3424
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    +0.4510 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,605.00
    -3,518.16 (-5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.40
    -15.98 (-1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.83
    -15.03 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,808.12
    +31.32 (+0.11%)
     

Contra partners with TikTok to add a little LinkedIn flavor to the social video app

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Contra, a professional network for freelance workers, is partnering with TikTok to allow users to showcase their resumes and portfolios on TikTok Jump, the social media service's third-party integration tool. The new partnership will allow creators to link their Contra profile to their TikTok videos to showcase their professional portfolios.

With this new integration, creators can now add a 'View My Portfolio' link to their TikTok content. Viewers will then be able to tap the link and see the creator’s Contra profile, check out their services, and also send a request to collaborate.

Contra says the integration makes it easier to share professional work and get new client leads. It plans to launch another Jump integration that will allow companies that are hiring to post TikTok content with a link to apply to the job directly with the viewer's Contra profile. The company says the partnership allows independent workers to replace traditional resumes with more engaging methods to showcase their work.

“TikTok has become one of the leading places for people to get career advice and find out about amazing roles, so it only makes sense that creators should also be able to showcase their amazing professional work on the platform," said Contra founder and CEO, Ben Huffman, in a statement.

Earlier this year, Contra raised a $14.5 million Series A led by Unusual Ventures, with participation from Cowboy Ventures and Li Jin’s recently announced Atelier Ventures. The platform wants professionals to create profiles that show project-based identities, versus a role-based identity that one would show on LinkedIn. Contra's goal is to help independent workers create high-signal referral networks so they can land new opportunities. Unlike LinkedIn, where you can add anyone you meet and they become a “connection,” Contra requires you to have work experience with your network.

The company's partnership with TikTok allows it to reach more millennial and Gen Z users and possibly help them land new opportunities. Since launching TikTok Jump in June, the social media giant has partnered with many companies such as Quizlet, Wikipedia, Buzzfeed, and Jumprope, to allow them to create their own integrations within its app.

Recommended Stories

  • Blake Lively Wore an LBD with a Subtly Sexy Keyhole Cutout

    Little black party dress.

  • JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million over warrants, Musk tweets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co on Monday sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract related to stock warrants after its share price soared. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla in 2014 sold warrants to JPMorgan that would pay off if their "strike price" were below Tesla's share price upon the warrants' expiration in June and July 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying Disney Stock and Maybe You Should, Too

    ARK Invest is as transparent as investment management firms go, and the same can be said about founder and ace stock picker Cathie Wood. ARK Invest bought shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) on Monday, impressive largely because Wood hadn't nibbled on the House of Mouse in nearly two months. Disney is one of ARK Invest's smaller stakes, and even on the surface it seems like an odd fit within Wood's future-minded ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW).

  • OPEC Says Oil Market Will Soon Be Over-Supplied: Adipec Update

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC said the global oil market will switch from being under- to over-supplied as early as next month as the economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic falters.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe group’s Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo comments

  • Snap stock gains after company scores a new music partner

    Snap Inc. shares are rallying Monday after the social-media company made strides with its efforts to grow the role of music on Snapchat and expand its relationships in the telecommunications industry.

  • M.B.A. Starting Salaries Are Soaring

    Banks, consulting firms and technology companies are willing to pay a premium to lure business-school graduates in a tight labor market.

  • After Losing Their Jobs During the Pandemic, This Couple Needs a New Financial Path

    A Florida couple have new jobs and are eager to rebuild their savings. A financial adviser offers advice.

  • What Facebook's Metaverse Means for Crypto

    The idea of the metaverse has been building momentum for years, but Facebook's decision to rebrand as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has catapulted the tech concept into mainstream consciousness. Seemingly every media outlet around is talking about the metaverse and how it could change our lives forever. Meta Platforms also has cryptocurrency plans in the works, as further entrenchment of the digital world in everyday life will also rewrite the script on what it means to purchase and own something.

  • The 4% rule is being debated — again — but here’s what you should do

    This retirement savings withdrawal rule was meant just as a guideline, but some experts say it is outdated

  • New Research Shows Why You Should Rethink This Popular Retirement Strategy

    Is the 4% Rule no longer a viable strategy for withdrawing retirement savings? That’s the question Morningstar researchers asked when they reexamined this well-known rule of thumb. Developed in the 1990s, the 4% Rule stipulates that a retiree should withdraw … Continue reading → The post New Research Shows Why You Should Rethink This Popular Retirement Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why It's Time to Buy Zynga Stock

    Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) share price got a nice bounce last week after it reported strong third-quarter earnings results. The mobile-game developer reported a sequential decline in bookings (a non-GAAP measure of revenue) over the second quarter, but bookings still grew 6% year over year, driven by a higher contribution from in-game advertising. The growth in advertising was a notable surprise given the anticipated negative impact of Apple's new privacy changes in iOS 14.5 that limits app developers' ability to track users across apps for advertising purposes.

  • How to battle burnout without quitting your job

    Millions of people might be leaving their jobs during the Great Resignation, but a lot more are sticking it out—and feeling the stress.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is Suing Tesla in a Dispute Over Warrants—and Elon Musk’s Tweets

    Elon Musk tweeted in August 2018 that he would take Tesla private at $420 per share. That caused problems, including for JPMorgan.

  • Jeff Bewkes Lashes Out at AT&T in Coming Book

    The former Time Warner Boss says he didn’t think AT&T “would go to such a level of malpractice” when he agreed to sell to the media giant.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    Germany's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe and said the Swiss-based consortium needed to form a company under German law to get an operating licence. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine amongst others. Surging gas prices in Europe caused by a jump in global demand as the economy recovers from COVID-19, has led some government officials and industry to demand more Russian supplies.

  • Airbnb CEO, citing Wall-E, details 'huge risk' in the 'digitization of the world'

    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sees a work and travel "revolution" in the post-pandemic world given the flexibility enabled by technology, but he also warns about taking that trend too far.

  • JPMorgan Sues Tesla in $162 Million Warrant Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. sued Tesla Inc. seeking a $162 million payment related to a series of stock warrant transactions that were affected by Elon Musk’s short-lived attempt to take the carmaker private three years ago.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe

  • Planemakers eye further deals at Dubai Airshow

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Global aerospace firms at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday sought to build on signs of a tentative recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits, while talking up efforts to address concerns over climate change. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier this week, Airbus secured a tentative deal for up to 30 A320neo narrowbody jets from Kuwait's Jazeera Airways. Both airlines and suppliers have seized on signs of an industry recovery in Dubai, using the deadline of air show publicity to try to win last-minute concessions on new deals.

  • Chris-Tia Donaldson, Founder and CEO of ‘TGIN, Thank God It’s Natural’ Haircare Products, Dies

    Chris-Tia Donaldson was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), a manufacturer of natural hair and skin care products. We wish her family peace at this difficult time.

  • Resurgent Oil Supply Expected to Soothe Tight Market

    The tight supply and demand balance in the global oil market could be about to ease, the IEA said in its monthly report.