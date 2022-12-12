U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.74
    +11.36 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,658.63
    +182.17 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,025.97
    +21.35 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.39
    +2.73 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    +2.25 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.10
    -11.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.29 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1320
    +0.5820 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,036.36
    -125.38 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.05
    +2.39 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.81
    -33.82 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Contraceptive Drugs Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 23.6 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global contraceptive drugs market size was estimated at USD 16.25 billion in 2022 and it is projected to reach around US$ 25.6 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the contraceptive drugs market size will reach at USD 17.2 billion in 2023. The increased number of undesired pregnancies is a major driver of contraceptive medicine demand, resulting in a global market expansion. As a result of these data, global demand for contraceptive tablets is expanding, propelling the global contraceptive medications industry to new heights. The growing focus of leading industry players and healthcare organizations on raising awareness through public programs to extend access to contraceptive pill choices is a significant driver boosting the global contraceptive pharmaceuticals market's growth.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1753

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of product, oral contraceptive drugs segment holds the largest market share in the global contraceptive drugs market. The demand for and acceptance of oral contraceptive medications is gradually rising, particularly in developing regions. This is due to the therapeutic benefits of oral contraceptive pills over other conventional methods, as well as their lower cost as compared to other type of contraceptive drug choices.

  • On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacy segment holds the largest market share in the global contraceptive drugs market. This is due to greater public awareness of the numerous contraceptive medicine choices and the surge in demand for contraceptive tablets. Birth control pills are available over the counter in a number of countries. Thus, clients are increasingly seeking birth control drugs from retail pharmacies. In addition, favorable laws have aided in the segment’s expansion.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for contraceptive drugs market in terms of region. The U.S. are dominating the contraceptive drugs market in the North America region. The increased awareness of contraceptive pills among patients is driving the growth of the contraceptive medicines market in North America. Furthermore, the market for contraceptive medications in North America is being driven by several strategies employed by industry competitors.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the contraceptive drugs market. China and India hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific contraceptive drugs market. The rising reimbursement policies are credited with driving the expansion of the Asia-Pacific contraceptive medicines industry. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region's growing childbearing population is fueling the demand for contraceptive medications. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the population in 2019 was above 163 million. Contraception is used by more than 56% of women in this category. As a result, the market for contraceptive medications in this region is likely to grow rapidly in the near future.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1753

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 16.25 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 25.6 Billion

CAGR

5.85% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Organon Group of Companies, Pfizer, Inc., Veru, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, TherapeuticsmMD, Inc., Bayer Ag, Afaxys, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological developments

The global contraceptive drugs market is growing as a result of technological improvements and the expanding acceptance of contemporary contraception methods. Furthermore, governments and non-governmental organizations in underdeveloped nations advocate the use of contemporary contraceptives such as oral drugs and pills, topical medicines, and injectables. As a result, technological developments and adoption of innovative technologies are driving the growth of global contraceptive drugs market.

Restraints

Adverse effects of contraceptive drugs

Long term usage of birth control pills is linked to complications such as headache, bleeding, and nausea. Many of the studies have been published to illustrate the long-term adverse effects of birth control medications. Long term use refers to using birth control tablets for a period of 10 years and longer. In addition, estrogen and progesterone-based medicines have been associated to an increased risk of blood clots, which can lead to heart attack. Thus, this factor is hindering the growth of global contraceptive drugs market.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The government agencies in emerging nations encourage the use of these medications in order to decrease population growth and unwanted pregnancies among adults. The Irish government, for example, declared in December 2020 that women aged 17 to 25 will be eligible for free contraception. As a result, growing government initiatives are contributing towards the expansion of global contraceptive drugs market.

Challenges

Lack of awareness among patients

The lesser use of contraceptive drugs in poor nations is due to a lack of understanding and societal stigma around contraception and other techniques. This, combined with the expensive cost of contraceptive drugs, is also limiting the contraceptive drugs market’s expansion. As a result, all of these factors are regarded as challenges for expansion of worldwide contraceptive drugs market.

Related Reports

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Recent Developments

  • Bayer AG declared a license deal with Dare Bioscience Inc., in January 2020 to commercialize in the U.S. market following Food and Drug Administration approval.

  • Organon purchased the rights to Marvelon and Mercilon, combined oral hormonal daily contraceptive drugs, from Bayer AG in the People’s Republic of China, including Macau and Hong Kong, in February 2022, and has entered into a deal to purchase the rights to these medications in Vietnam.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Oral

  • Pills

  • Intrauterine Devices (IUD)

    • Hormonal IUD

    • Nonhormonal IUD

  • Condoms

    • Male Condoms

    • Female Condoms

  • Vaginal Ring

  • Subdermal Implants

  • Injectable

  • Others

 By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Clinics

  • Online Channel

  • Public Channel & NGOs

  • Others

By Age Group

  • 15–24 years

  • 25–34 years

  • 35–44 years

  • Above 44 years

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1753

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Harpoon Therapeutics Shares Gain On Updated Data From Investigational Myeloma Drug

    Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP) presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating single-agent HPN217 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. As of the data cut-off date of October 17, the interim results showed that HPN217 demonstrated clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients with RRMM (62 patients treated across fixed dose and step dose regimens). HPN

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the End of 2022

    You don't have to be in a hurry when it comes to buying stocks. Here are three top stocks to buy hand over fist before the end of 2022 (listed in alphabetical order). Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) should have plenty of good news on the way next year.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition

    Lucy Harman, 20, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed she was rapidly losing weight

  • Regeneron Highlights Its First Phase 2 Data To Build Case In CD20xC3 Bispecific Space

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) announced updated data from a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial (ELM-1 and ELM-2) evaluating investigational odronextamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). These included first data from a Phase 2 cohort of CAR-T naïve patients and updated data from a dose expansion cohort of a Phase 1 trial in patients who had progressed on CAR-T therapy. In the first look at the Phase 2 portion, Regeneron said the objective re

  • Aptevo's stock rallies 107% after sharing preliminary data about experimental leukemia treatment

    Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. soared 107% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax produced a clinical benefit in 16 patients with acute myeloid leukemia who haven't been previously treated with venetoclax in an early stage clinical trial. Azacitidine and venetoclax are commonly used to treat AML. The findings were presented at the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting meeting in New Orleans. Ap

  • The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

    The Occupational Information Network, part of the Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs. Here are the top 10.

  • Could Amgen's Heart Disease Candidate Generate Billions in Sales?

    In early November, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) broke some encouraging news to shareholders. Phase 2 clinical trial results revealed that the company's drug candidate, known as olpasiran, is very effective in treating patients with elevated lipoprotein(a) levels and a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Let's delve into the results of the clinical trial and the ASCVD market to address these questions.

  • Amgen dives deeper into rare disease drugs with $27.8 billion Horizon deal

    (Reuters) -Amgen Inc on Monday agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc in a deal valued at $27.8 billion, fortifying its rare diseases portfolio amid pressure on its top-selling products and marking the biggest buyout in the sector this year. The company will pay $116.50 in cash, a premium of nearly 20% to the stock's last close, for each Horizon share held. Horizon's shares jumped 14.5% in early trading.

  • Op-Ed: Kids keep getting sick, overwhelming parents once again. Will the U.S. offer us any help?

    When I heard that a record number of Americans missed work in October over child care needs, I felt both vindicated and despondent.

  • COVID Trend That Spelled Big Trouble in 2020 Is Back

    Scott OlsonIn the early months of the COVID pandemic, elderly people were at much greater risk than their younger friends, family, and neighbors. It was simple: weaker immune systems and more comorbidities—other diseases and conditions—made COVID more dangerous for people around 65 years and older.This “pandemic of the elderly” eased as seniors all over the world rushed to get vaccinated in late 2020 and the new, more transmissible Delta and Omicron BA.2 and BA.5 variants became dominant—and tor

  • Germany Set to Ignite a Legal Marijuana Revolution in Europe

    Getty ImagesBERLIN—When Amsterdam pioneered “coffee shops” in the 1970s, the European capital was one of very few places where you could openly buy and smoke weed—and it quickly became a global mecca for marijuana enthusiasts. But over the last decade, the grass has grown greener on the other side of the Atlantic, with Colorado and Washington state legalizing recreational cannabis use in 2012 and Uruguay becoming the first country to legalize it the next year, followed by Canada in 2018.Europe h

  • ‘I saved my husband’s life with CPR —here’s what you need to know’

    Leanne Griffiths and her husband Sam, 33, were asleep on August 30 when their youngest son Brody, eight, came and climbed into their bed

  • A New Drug Slashed Cholesterol by 70 Percent in a Recent Study. Could It Help You?

    High cholesterol increases your risk of a range of serious health conditions, including two leading causes of death in the nation: heart attack and stroke. Unfortunately, the problem is woefully under-treated, according to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC). "Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (54.5 percent, or 47 million people) who could benefit from cholesterol medicine are currently taking it," they note.The good news? Experts are producing increasingly effective ways t

  • Canada prepares to expand assisted death amid debate

    Canada is preparing to expand its medically assisted death framework to become one of the broadest in the world, a change some want to delay due to concerns vulnerable people have easier access to death than to a life without suffering. Starting in March, people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness will be able to access assisted death. Mental illness was excluded when the most recent medical assistance in dying (MAiD) law was passed in 2021.

  • Dozens have gotten sick from oysters — including in Florida. Publix issues a warning

    Publix is cautioning consumers to check the shell on oysters sold in its “live shell on oysters” fresh seafood display case.

  • Emory University hospital apologizes after nurses make 'disrespectful' TikTok sharing labor, delivery 'icks'

    Emory University's hospital apologized on Friday after some of its nurses made a TikTok sharing their "icks" about labor and delivery patients.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Federal prisons are punishing people for using a medication they are supposed to be providing

    Congress told the Bureau of Prisons to make Suboxone and other opioid addiction medications widely available, but few prisoners who need the help have received it.