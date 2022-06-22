U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.75
    -43.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,209.00
    -316.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,439.50
    -137.75 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.90
    -20.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    -10.90 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.44 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3810
    -0.2760 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,384.04
    -715.57 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -4.97 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,190.42
    -55.89 (-0.21%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

The contract between the parties and the head of Baltika has been terminated

Baltika
·1 min read
In this article:
  • GSUKX
Baltika
Baltika

By mutual agreement, the Supervisory Board of Baltika recalled Flavio Perini from his position as Chairman of the Management Board on June 21. Additionally, the Supervisory Board of Baltika elected Kristjan Kotkas as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

According to Kristjan Kotkas, Chairman of Baltika's Supervisory Board and a representative of KJK Fund SICAV-SIF, a major shareholder, the change in management signifies the conclusion of a phase for the company. "We are extremely appreciative of Flavio's efforts. He was a charismatic leader with a clear vision who led Baltika successfully in reversing the company's business and reorganizing the company" added Kotkas.

Brigitta Kippak, the company's current COO and member of the Management Board, is the new CEO of Baltika. Baltika will continue to implement its strategy, cultivate the Ivo Nikkolo brand, and bolster its e-channel for entering new markets.


with respect

Contact:

Kristjan Kotkas

Chairman of Supervisory Board

kkotkas@kjkcapital.com


