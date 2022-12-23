U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Contract Catering Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $318.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.37%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Contract Catering Market

Global Contract Catering Market
Global Contract Catering Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract catering market size reached US$ 232.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 318.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Contract catering refers to the food services provided by a catering company for an event or an organization on a contractual basis. In such cases, catering companies take accountability of their services and food quality, thereby help in enhancing the client's reputation and business. Furthermore, contract catering has emerged as a cost-effective way of managing food services in a very less stressful manner for various events. Owing to this, contract catering is being rapidly adopted across diverse sectors, including education, corporate, healthcare, defense, sports, senior care, aerospace, etc.

The prevalent trend of hospitality and fine dining, as a part of business development to establish good client relationship has led to the rising adoption of contract catering services by several private and public companies. Moreover, various caterers are focused on providing premium table services, exotic ingredients, live food counters and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, thereby transforming the global contract catering market. Additionally, the changing socio-economic scenario coupled with rising consumer living standards, particularly across the developing regions is further driving the market.

Moreover, contract catering services are also gaining popularity in the healthcare sector due to the growing need for wellness and a balanced diet. Apart from this, the increasing demand for hygienic and nutritional food across educational institutions and geriatric care centers are also catalyzing the market for contract catering. Due to rapid digitalization and increasing penetration of smart devices, several contract catering companies are leveraging technology for offering pre-booking options, online menus, customized orders, and shorter waiting durations.

In recent times, rising globalization levels, growing number of tourism activities, and exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines have resulted in changing consumer food preferences across the world. Apart from this, the expansion of leading contract catering companies along with their integrated services are attracting a large consumer base globally. Moreover, the emergence of advanced business models for offering ad-hoc workplace food services are expected to further boost the growth of the contract catering market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contract catering market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on contract type, mode of contract and end user.

Breakup by Contract Type:

  • Fixed Price Contracts

  • Cost Plus Contracts

Breakup by Mode of Contract:

  • Outsourced

  • Self-Operated

Breakup by End User:

  • Business and Industry

  • Education

  • Healthcare and Senior Care

  • Defence and Offshore

  • Sports and Leisure

  • Airports

  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the expected growth rate of the global contract catering market during 2022-2027?
2. What are the key factors driving the global contract catering market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global contract catering market?
4. What is the breakup of the global contract catering market based on the contract type?
5. What is the breakup of the global contract catering market based on the end user?
6. What are the key regions in the global contract catering market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global contract catering market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Contract Catering Market

6 Market Breakup by Contract Type

7 Market Breakup by Mode of Contract

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • ABM Catering Solutions

  • Amadeus

  • Aramark

  • Atalian Servest

  • Barlett Mitchell

  • Blue Apple Catering

  • Camst Group

  • Caterleisure Ltd.

  • CH&CO Catering

  • Compass Group PLC

  • Dine Contract Catering

  • Elior Group

  • Fazer Food Services

  • Interserve

  • OCS Group Ltd.

  • Sodexo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bayg17

Attachment

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


