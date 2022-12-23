Contract Catering Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $318.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.37%

Company Logo

Global Contract Catering Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contract catering market size reached US$ 232.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 318.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Contract catering refers to the food services provided by a catering company for an event or an organization on a contractual basis. In such cases, catering companies take accountability of their services and food quality, thereby help in enhancing the client's reputation and business. Furthermore, contract catering has emerged as a cost-effective way of managing food services in a very less stressful manner for various events. Owing to this, contract catering is being rapidly adopted across diverse sectors, including education, corporate, healthcare, defense, sports, senior care, aerospace, etc.



The prevalent trend of hospitality and fine dining, as a part of business development to establish good client relationship has led to the rising adoption of contract catering services by several private and public companies. Moreover, various caterers are focused on providing premium table services, exotic ingredients, live food counters and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, thereby transforming the global contract catering market. Additionally, the changing socio-economic scenario coupled with rising consumer living standards, particularly across the developing regions is further driving the market.

Moreover, contract catering services are also gaining popularity in the healthcare sector due to the growing need for wellness and a balanced diet. Apart from this, the increasing demand for hygienic and nutritional food across educational institutions and geriatric care centers are also catalyzing the market for contract catering. Due to rapid digitalization and increasing penetration of smart devices, several contract catering companies are leveraging technology for offering pre-booking options, online menus, customized orders, and shorter waiting durations.

In recent times, rising globalization levels, growing number of tourism activities, and exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines have resulted in changing consumer food preferences across the world. Apart from this, the expansion of leading contract catering companies along with their integrated services are attracting a large consumer base globally. Moreover, the emergence of advanced business models for offering ad-hoc workplace food services are expected to further boost the growth of the contract catering market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global contract catering market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on contract type, mode of contract and end user.



Breakup by Contract Type:

Fixed Price Contracts

Cost Plus Contracts

Breakup by Mode of Contract:

Outsourced

Self-Operated

Breakup by End User:

Business and Industry

Education

Healthcare and Senior Care

Defence and Offshore

Sports and Leisure

Airports

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Others

Companies Mentioned

ABM Catering Solutions

Amadeus

Aramark

Atalian Servest

Barlett Mitchell

Blue Apple Catering

Camst Group

Caterleisure Ltd.

CH&CO Catering

Compass Group PLC

Dine Contract Catering

Elior Group

Fazer Food Services

Interserve

OCS Group Ltd.

Sodexo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bayg07

