Contract Cleaning Services Industry Outlook, 2022-2026 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Global Market for Contract Cleaning Services

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Cleaning Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Contract Cleaning Services Market to Reach $329.4 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contract Cleaning Services estimated at US$251.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$329.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Floor & Carpet Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$110.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Window Cleaning segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2026

The Contract Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$66.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Increasing awareness among clients about the benefits of sustainability of their facilities and wellness of their employees is leading to increased demand for contract cleaning services. Businesses worldwide are increasing their focus on making work environments healthier for their employees because a healthy workplace holds significant potential to enhance productivity. Outsourcing of such space cleaning services also frees a lot of time for organizations, which they can use for strengthening their core business. The two main benefits with outsourcing cleaning services to providers of dedicated services are ease-of-management and cost effectiveness.



One of the notable trends in the market is the increased adoption of cleaning products that are sustainably produced. Green cleaning products are free of the conventional harmful chemicals, hormone disruptors, allergens, carcinogens and other substances that are harmful to the environment. Several vendors are currently offering green cleaning services using green products derived from biodegradable, non-toxic and natural materials. Natural products like baking soda, vinegar, lemons and others are being increasingly used. Such green products are likely to shape portfolios of service providers over the coming years.



Upholstery Cleaning Segment to Reach $59.9 Billion by 2026

In the global Upholstery Cleaning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic-Induced Opportunities & Challenges for the Commercial Cleaning Services Industry

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

State of Construction Sector to Impact Demand for Contract Cleaning Services

Global Construction Industry YoY Growth (in %) for 2019-2025

Contract Cleaning Services

Office Cleaning Services

Institutional Cleaning Services

Cleaning Services for Residential Dwellings

Cleaning Services for Commercial and Industrial Buildings

Cleaning Services for Other End-Use Sectors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Commercial Contract Cleaning Services Present Growth Opportunities

Floor & Carpet Cleaning Emerges as the Largest Category

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Contract Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Workplace Hygiene, Wellness & Sustainability to Propel Demand for Contract Cleaning Services

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Workplaces Raise Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Employees at Workplace Augurs Well for the Market

Growing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products

Commercial Contract Cleaning Services

Commercial Construction Starts in the US

New Private Office Construction in the US

Automation and Smart Applications Revolutionize the Commercial Cleaning Industry

Industrial Facilities Demand Specialized and Reliable Contract Cleaning Services

Global Industrial Cleaning Services Market

COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Industrial Activity to Impact Segment Growth

Residential Construction Market to Present Long-term Growth Opportunities

Novel Cleaning Approaches and Advanced Technologies & Tools to Transform Cleaning Industry Operations

Data-driven Solutions & Software Tools to Boost Cleaning Business's Productivity

Tools for Time and Team Management

Tools for Customer Relationship Management

Green Cleaning & Efficient Waste Management

Embrace Marketing through Social Media

Making Services More Customer-Friendly

Enhancing Professionalism and Investing in Training Employees

Artificial Intelligence to Boost Efficiencies and Capabilities of Cleaning Service Companies

Notable Innovations in Cleaning Industry to Boost Market Prospects

Robots Emerge as an Important Technology for Cleaning Businesses

Robots for Floor Cleaning

Robots for Duct Cleaning

Robots for Window Cleaning

Robots for Special Purposes

Key Challenges Facing Contract Cleaning Services Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woi8a1

