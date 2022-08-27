Contract Cleaning Services Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with ABM Industries Inc. & AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contract cleaning services market size is expected to grow by USD 151.27 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.85% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for contract cleaning services in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European, APAC, and South American regions. The unprecedented rise in construction activities, surge in the number of dual-income households, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors will facilitate the contract cleaning services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Contract Cleaning Services Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Vendor Analysis

The contract cleaning services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The contract cleaning services market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., BONUS Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Eco Group, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions among others.

ABM Industries Inc. - The company offers contract cleaning services to protect a facility's assets, enhance employee productivity, and keep customers coming back.

AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd. - The company offers contract cleaning services that utilize the most effective cleaning practices to address commercial cleaning service needs in a customized cleaning schedule.

Atlas Facilities Management Ltd. - The company offers contract cleaning services that provide high-quality, tailored cleaning, regardless of sector, scale or budget.

csginc.com - The company offers contract cleaning services with the most efficient process possible using the best products, top-of-the-line equipment, and hands-on management.

Eco Group - The company offers contract cleaning services for private and public sector customers in education, medical and health care, offices and commercial buildings, car dealerships, fitness, and leisure, industrial, retail, and TV film and production.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Market Dynamics

The contract cleaning services market is driven by the increase in the number of residential buildings. In addition, the adoption of green cleaning products is anticipated to boost the growth of the Contract Cleaning Services Market. However, the factors such as the low penetration rate in developing economies may impede market growth.

Contract Cleaning Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Commercial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Contract Cleaning Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 151.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., BONUS Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Eco Group, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

