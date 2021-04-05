Contract Cleaning Services Market to Grow by USD 123.46 billion|4% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Cleaning Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The contract cleaning services market is expected to grow by USD 123.46 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 6%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Increase in number of residential buildings to drive growth.

The global residential construction industry is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and the progressive rise in investments are fueling the growth of new residential construction activities, thereby driving the global contract cleaning services market. The increasing inclination among consumers to keep their houses clean, free from dirt, grime, allergens, and malodors are some of the major factors leading to the rising demand for contract cleaning services. The steady rise in the number of residential buildings globally is further expected to drive the demand for contract cleaning services.

As per Technavio, the rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Rising awareness about workplace wellness and sustainability

The growing emphasis on workplace wellness not only aids in providing a healthier work environment for employees but also aims at enhancing productivity extensively. The proper cleaning of offices aims at preventing the spread of germs that can cause health issues among employees, and thereby result in work absenteeism and reduced productivity. Moreover, the outsourcing of cleaning facilities has the following major advantages: cost-effectiveness, ease of management, and advanced cleaning methods. Moreover, the service provider offers additional cleaning services, such as window washing, carpet cleaning, floor waxing, and others. Thus, the above advantages of outsourcing cleaning services, coupled with the growing concerns of companies about creating a clean workplace environment, are expected to drive the demand for contract cleaning services globally.

"The unprecedented rise in construction activities and the surge in the number of dual-income households will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Major Vendors

ABM Industries Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

Atlas FM Ltd.

Cleaning Services Group Inc.

EXTRA CLEAN INC.

Contract Cleaning Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contract cleaning services market by end-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the contract cleaning services market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing number of office spaces.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

