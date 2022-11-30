U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.57
    +50.02 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.31 (+2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    +19.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.94 (+4.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    +0.0073 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    +0.0101 (+0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0820
    -0.5520 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,055.67
    +562.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.42
    +4.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Contract cleaning services market size to grow by USD 151.27 billion, Insights on the Key Drivers and Trends - Technavio

·14 min read

 NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract cleaning services market size is projected to grow by USD 151.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% from 2021 to 2026. By region, the global contract cleaning services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in construction activities, the surge in the number of dual-income households, and the proliferation of advanced cleaning services offered by vendors will facilitate the contract cleaning services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026

For insights on the other segments - Request a free sample!

Contract cleaning services market: The increased demand for premium skincare products drives the growth

  • One of the key factors driving the contract cleaning services market growth is the increase in the number of residential buildings. Factors such as growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and the progressive rise in investments have fueled the growth of residential construction activities worldwide. Also, rising government support in the form of affordable loans and tax waiver schemes has increased the demand for new houses among consumers. With the increasing number of residential spaces, the demand for contract cleaning services is increasing significantly. All these factors are driving the growth of the global contract cleaning services market.

Contract cleaning services market: The adoption of green cleaning products is the key trend in the market

  • The adoption of green cleaning products is one of the key contract cleaning services market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Conventional cleaning agents used in contract cleaning services create an adverse impact on users and the environment. This coupled with increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of using green and eco-friendly products is encouraging vendors to offer sustainable or green cleaning agents. Green cleaning agents do not release harmful aerosols or wastes, which can be detrimental to users and the environment. These agents are also cost-effective as they save resources, such as energy, water, and chemicals, and do not lead to environmental pollution. The increasing adoption of green and sustainable practices by vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Download our exclusive report on the contract cleaning services market covering market challenges, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Contract cleaning services market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contract cleaning services market by end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.  buy the report!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

  • The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 18,646.9 million. The increasing participation of women in the labor force is notably driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth, although factors such as high capital investments may impede the market growth.

  • The cleaning services market size is expected to increase by USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8%. Rising health concerns at the workplace are one of the key factors driving the global cleaning services market growth. The lack of skilled labor is the major challenge to the global cleaning services market growth.

Contract Cleaning Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

141

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 151.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABM Industries Inc., AIS Contract Cleaners Ltd., Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., BONUS Building Care, Cleaning Services Group Inc., Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Eco Group, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, OCS Group Ltd., Pritchard Industries Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Sodexo SA, and Stratus Building Solutions

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABM Industries Inc.

  • 10.4 Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Atlas Facilities Management Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cleaning Services Group Inc.

  • 10.7 Ecoserv Group

  • 10.8 Extra Clean Inc.

  • 10.9 ISS AS

  • 10.10 Jani King International Inc.

  • 10.11 Roark Capital Management LLC

  • 10.12 Sodexo SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026
Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-cleaning-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-151-27-billion-insights-on-the-key-drivers-and-trends---technavio-301689939.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Jumps -- but Can It Keep Speed Going Uphill?

    Rather than counting on what could happen in China, let's check the charts and indicators for this electric vehicle name.

  • SentinelOne Slips Ahead of Earnings

    SentinelOne is making new 52-week lows Wednesday as cybersecurity firms are being shunned by traders ahead of its planned Dec. 6 earnings report. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of S, below, we can see that prices have struggled the past 12 months.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • The Natural-Gas Boom Could Bust Before Coming Back

    Natural-gas stocks soared this year as the commodity price hit multiyear highs. But EQT, Antero, and Coterra stock could stall next year if gas prices slump.

  • The Big Problem With CrowdStrike Stock

    If you set aside analyst expectations, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is doing just fine. CrowdStrike's customer count expanded by 44% year over year, and 60% of customers are now using at least five of the company's modules. The company did note that sales cycles are getting longer with smaller customers, and that some larger customers are tweaking subscription start dates in ways that push back revenue recognition.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.

  • Heating Bills to Send Chill Through Americans’ Finances

    Gasoline prices have receded, but heating costs will be the next source of sticker shock, depending on where you live.

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Has My Attention

    Intra-Cellular-Therapies develops treatments for people with neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders like their medicine for bipolar disease. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of ITCI, below, we can see an improving picture.

  • Analysis-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'

    President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of the European Union gas market until Moscow on Feb. 24 sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation". After explosions - whose cause is under investigation - damaged the Nord Stream Russian gas pipeline system to Europe under the Baltic Sea, Putin in October proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey, building on a southern route for exports.

  • Drop in U.S. crude supplies boosts oil, but prices end lower for the month

    Oil futures find support Wednesday after data showing a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories, but end lower for the month.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • Oil Rises as Traders Bet on China Reopen, US Stockpiles Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied with traders betting that China will further ease Covid restrictions and US government data showing crude stockpiles plummeted amid record export demand.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose 3% t

  • BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

    Its economic activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in response to COVID-19 outbreaks. Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company, told the conference he expects to see an "increasing domestic drive towards economic growth in China". Henry said he expects China's steel sector to grow in 2023 as the economy starts responding to government stimulus efforts and its steel output, which dropped 3.4% in the first seven months of 2022, slowly recovers.