U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.75
    +20.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,251.00
    +198.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,239.75
    +64.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.80
    +9.20 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • Vix

    21.48
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1050
    +0.3750 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.60
    +120.68 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.10
    +0.92 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,372.73
    -195.30 (-0.74%)
     

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size to grow by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market– Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing in the market are Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG and others.
The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market are at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and the support of CDMOs in reducing operational and capital expenses.

Vendor offerings -

  • Almac Group Ltd.: The company offers contract development, testing, and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech companies

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers drug development and commercialization services to its partners

  • Catalent Inc.: The company offers biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services

  • Celonic AG: The company offers oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging services

  • Corden Pharma International GmbH: The company offers comprehensive process development and manufacturing services

  • For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (small molecules and biologics), service (API/bulk drugs, drug product manufacturing, and packaging), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • The market share growth of the small molecules segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Small molecules are organic substances that have been isolated in labs. Due to their small size, they have the capacity to travel practically anywhere needed inside the body. Additionally, their tiny form makes it simple to pass across cell membranes, which in some circumstances increases their effectiveness. Owing to these benefits, the demand for small molecules is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market.

  • North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market for CDMO outsourcing in North America is anticipated to expand as the number of patients with chronic conditions rises in nations like the US and Canada. Numerous poor lifestyle habits, including excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, inactivity, poor diet, and inadequate stress management, are contributing factors to the growth of chronic disease. Chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses are brought on by these factors and progress over time. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of the CDMO outsourcing market in North America during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses need adequate manufacturing capabilities to deliver the anticipated amount and achieve quality standards at controlled prices to meet the high demand for drugs. Some small pharma and biotech companies lack the resources to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities while also being unable to meet the growing demand from their current facilities. Small businesses outsource some of their operations to CDMOs in order to meet the market's expanding demand. Such features will enable businesses to produce a large number of drugs or medicines in a short time, which will fuel the expansion of the worldwide CDMO outsourcing market throughout the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing use of analytics by CDMOs is the primary trend for the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. By combining forecast analytics, infographics, percentage change analytics, and numerical analytics, CDMOs will help businesses increase productivity and efficiency by identifying important patterns in the data. Additionally, the use of these techniques by CDMOs can improve the effectiveness of product development. The growing use of analytics by CDMOs will lead to the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights is one of the key challenges hindering contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. The process of creating a new drug or medicine and successfully introducing it to the market is time-consuming and expensive. To speed up production and get the copyrighted product on the market before the IP rights expire, businesses contract CDMOs to manufacture their patented drugs or medicines. By doing this, they will increase their market share and maximize their return on investment before their patent expires. The IP rights of the drug or medicine may be violated because CDMOs may not have a proper strategy in place for maintaining and protecting crucial IPs. The faith of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in CDMOs may be impacted by the violation of the IP rights of the drug or medicine which will impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Steam Cleaner Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The steam cleaner market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 390 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Sports Coaching Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The sports coaching market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,823.95 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sports camps and personalized training and recreational camps), application (men, women, and kids), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 84.14 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Services Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 API/bulk drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Drug product manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aenova Holding GmbH

  • 12.4 Alcami Corp.

  • 12.5 Almac Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • 12.7 Catalent Inc.

  • 12.8 Celonic AG

  • 12.9 Corden Pharma International GmbH

  • 12.10 Curia Inc.

  • 12.11 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 12.12 FAMAR Health Care Services

  • 12.13 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

  • 12.14 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 12.15 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

  • 12.16 Recipharm AB

  • 12.17 Siegfried Holding AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-outsourcing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-84-14-billion-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706937.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on Engineering TeamsAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatRussian Gas Flo

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early afternoon Tuesday trading, shares of marijuana stocks are taking another tumble -- their second day in a row of negative returns. Less visible, OTC-listed stocks like Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) and Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) are suffering a bit less, down 3.5% and 3.7%, respectively. All three stocks, however, have just one catalyst to blame for their troubles: Congress.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • U.S. EV adoption outlook fell by 30% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    Investors holding out for a Santa Claus rally may have gotten their hopes dashed by the Federal Reserve last week, which raised interest rates another 50 basis points and also lifted its forecast for interest rate hikes next year, calling for rates to rise another 75 basis points, which added to fears that the economy will fall into a recession next year. No one knows what 2023 holds for the stock market, but we do know one thing. A bull market will come eventually, just as it has after every bear market in the history of the U.S. stock market, including the Great Depression, the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, and the coronavirus pandemic crash.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • New electric car buying incentives kick in Jan. 1, and a lot has changed. Here’s an explainer.

    The rules are evolving. That means that the best time to buy an EV depends on everything from which car you want to your current income. We break it down for you

  • As Buying Picks Up, I'm Snapping Up These 5 Stocks

    A little bounce action arrived Tuesday morning, and here's how I'm handling the market move -- and what I'll do if it keeps up.