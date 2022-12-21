Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size to grow by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market– Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is concentrated, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing in the market are Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG and others.

The global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market are at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing pharmaceutical industry, the increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and the support of CDMOs in reducing operational and capital expenses.

Vendor offerings -

Almac Group Ltd.: The company offers contract development, testing, and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech companies

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: The company offers drug development and commercialization services to its partners

Catalent Inc.: The company offers biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services

Celonic AG: The company offers oral solid formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging services

Corden Pharma International GmbH: The company offers comprehensive process development and manufacturing services

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (small molecules and biologics), service (API/bulk drugs, drug product manufacturing, and packaging), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth of the small molecules segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Small molecules are organic substances that have been isolated in labs. Due to their small size, they have the capacity to travel practically anywhere needed inside the body. Additionally, their tiny form makes it simple to pass across cell membranes, which in some circumstances increases their effectiveness. Owing to these benefits, the demand for small molecules is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market for CDMO outsourcing in North America is anticipated to expand as the number of patients with chronic conditions rises in nations like the US and Canada. Numerous poor lifestyle habits, including excessive alcohol and tobacco consumption, inactivity, poor diet, and inadequate stress management, are contributing factors to the growth of chronic disease. Chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses are brought on by these factors and progress over time. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of the CDMO outsourcing market in North America during the forecast period.

Global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses need adequate manufacturing capabilities to deliver the anticipated amount and achieve quality standards at controlled prices to meet the high demand for drugs. Some small pharma and biotech companies lack the resources to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities while also being unable to meet the growing demand from their current facilities. Small businesses outsource some of their operations to CDMOs in order to meet the market's expanding demand. Such features will enable businesses to produce a large number of drugs or medicines in a short time, which will fuel the expansion of the worldwide CDMO outsourcing market throughout the forecast period.

Key trends - Growing use of analytics by CDMOs is the primary trend for the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. By combining forecast analytics, infographics, percentage change analytics, and numerical analytics, CDMOs will help businesses increase productivity and efficiency by identifying important patterns in the data. Additionally, the use of these techniques by CDMOs can improve the effectiveness of product development. The growing use of analytics by CDMOs will lead to the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights is one of the key challenges hindering contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. The process of creating a new drug or medicine and successfully introducing it to the market is time-consuming and expensive. To speed up production and get the copyrighted product on the market before the IP rights expire, businesses contract CDMOs to manufacture their patented drugs or medicines. By doing this, they will increase their market share and maximize their return on investment before their patent expires. The IP rights of the drug or medicine may be violated because CDMOs may not have a proper strategy in place for maintaining and protecting crucial IPs. The faith of pharmaceutical and biotech companies in CDMOs may be impacted by the violation of the IP rights of the drug or medicine which will impact the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 84.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

