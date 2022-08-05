U.S. markets closed

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 64.44 billion, Growing Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Market - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market by Product (small molecules and biologics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market share are expected to increase by USD 64.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12%. Technavio categorizes the global CDMO outsourcing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the global diversified consumer services market. The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
For more highlights on the parent market analysis along with value chain analysis - Grab a FREE sample now!

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market  - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver - The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. To cater to the high-volume demand for pharmaceuticals, pharma and biotech enterprises require sufficient manufacturing capabilities to produce the expected quantity and meet the quality levels at controlled costs. Some of the small pharma and biotech enterprises cannot cater to the demand growth from their existing facilities, and they do not have enough funds to invest in the expansion of their manufacturing facilities. The small enterprises outsource some of the processes to CDMOs as it will help them to cater to the growing demand in the market. Such factors will help enterprises to manufacture a large number of drugs or medicines in a short period, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenges - The threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights is one of the key challenges hindering contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market growth. Developing a new drug or medicine and successfully launching it on the market is a lengthy and expensive process. Hence, they strongly protect their IP such as patents of drugs or medicines across the globe until they expire. Enterprises outsource the manufacturing of patented drugs or medicines to CDMOs to speed up the production process and make the patented product available in the market quickly before the IP rights expire. This will help them to gain market share and get the maximum return on investment before patent expiry. Outsourcing can cause a threat to its IP. CDMOs might not have an appropriate strategy for preserving and protecting critical IPs, which can cause the infringement of the IP rights of the drug or medicine. The infringement of the IP rights of the drug or medicine can impact the trust of pharma and biotech enterprises over CDMOs, which, in turn, can impact the growth of the global CDMO outsourcing market during the forecast period.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges -  Request a FREE sample report now!

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market  - Segmentation Analysis

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market report is segmented by Product (small molecules and biologics) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

  • 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

  • The contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market share growth by the small molecules segment will be significant for revenue generation. Small molecules are naturally occurring compounds that have been re-synthesized or isolated in laboratories.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments  - Grab a FREE sample!

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market  - Vendor Analysis

The CDMO outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their customer base and increasing their investments in R&D to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%.

  • The money transfer agencies' market share is expected to increase to USD 13.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%.

Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 64.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Small molecules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Biologics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Almac Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Apollo 5 GmbH

  • 10.5 Catalent Inc.

  • 10.6 FAMAR Health Care Services

  • 10.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Recipharm AB

  • 10.10 Siegfried Holding AG

  • 10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-outsourcing-market-to-grow-by-usd-64-44-billion-growing-pharmaceutical-industry-to-boost-market---technavio-301600081.html

SOURCE Technavio

