Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market size to grow by USD 64.44 billion, Market Research Insights highlights the growing pharmaceutical industry as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market by Product and Geography", the market will witness a YOY growth of 9.45% at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Get Sample Report.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, contract manufacturing and development organizations outsource frequently to the US. Compared to the MEA and South American markets, this region's market will increase more quickly. Over the course of the forecast period, the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organisation outsourcing market in North America will be aided by the rise in the number of individuals with chronic conditions in nations like the US and Canada.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market during the forecast period. Download Sample Report.

The small molecules category will significantly increase its market share in the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing sector. Small molecules are naturally occurring substances that have undergone laboratory resynthesis or isolation. Throughout the projected period, there will be an increase in demand for small molecules due to the growing applications of these compounds in the treatment of chronic illnesses including cancer and diabetes.

The growing pharmaceutical industry will fuel the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market. The primary trend impacting the expansion of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing market is the increasing use of analytics by CDMOs.

However, one of the major issues impeding the expansion of the contract development and manufacturing organization outsourcing industry is the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights. Request Sample Report.

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 64.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Albany Molecular Research Inc., Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Apollo 5 GmbH, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

