Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations Shifting Focus to Meet Future Demand

·3 min read

An integrated and agile approach enables the pharmaceutical CDMO industry to simplify manufacturing as it moves from primary care medicines to specialty medicines

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Transformational forces are influencing the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market's growth. Disruptive, innovative business models and technologies mandate the need to commercialize personalized therapies and focus on improvements in manufacturing technologies.

By harnessing the power to overcome these forces, CDMOs can support the ever-expanding drug pipelines and relieve drug pricing pressure challenges. CDMOs also can increase development and manufacturing productivity and reduce downtime and costs by investing in supply chain digitization initiatives.

Frost & Sullivan's latest white paper, Bench to Market: An Integrated Supply Chain Approach to Your Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) from Europe, explores how having an integrated supply chain approach can optimize capacity utilization and build long-term commercial benefits.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit: https://frost.ly/76a

Daniel I'Anson, Regional Consulting Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan, said, "The market is steadily transitioning from opportunistic partnerships, a traditional engagement model in which CDMOs provide on-demand capacity access to pharmaceutical partners, to more strategic ones to optimize capacity utilization and build long-term commercial benefits."

Nitin Naik, Global Practice Area Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "Companies in this market should simplify drug development and manufacturing to mitigate clinical-to-commercial transfer risk. Flexible and modular manufacturing capacities will drive future strategic partnerships, specifically for emerging or virtual pharmaceutical companies."

"Uquifa Group, through its multi-site cGMP manufacturing network across Europe and North America, can support development and manufacturing needs for your drug substance requirements in new chemical entity (NCE) development," said Saurabh Gurnurkar, Managing Director of Uquifa Sciences. "Its integrated and agile approach enables seamless transfer between sites and no missing data or reports during technical transfer. In addition, the company adopts a continuous improvements approach to ensure scalability throughout the manufacturing process."

By leveraging an integrated and agile approach toward drug development and manufacturing, CDMOs can:

  • Ensure transparency in communication, sharing knowledge and firsthand experience of the process and its findings.

  • Collaborate effectively to overcome unexpected issues and ease the allocation of additional resources to meet requirements.

  • Leverage a flexible problem-solving approach at each stage of development.

  • Confirm full visibility of global planning from start to finish.

  • Leverage competitive price and timelines.

  • Ensure environmental, health, and safety compliance.

  • Enable simplicity and ease of conducting business.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-development-and-manufacturing-organizations-shifting-focus-to-meet-future-demand-301519853.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c0550.html

