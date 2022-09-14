U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,204.00
    +101.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,083.50
    +47.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,843.10
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.74
    -0.57 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0036 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.74
    +2.87 (+12.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1550
    +0.0058 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9070
    -1.7380 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,242.53
    -2,028.05 (-9.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.37
    -41.32 (-7.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,333.66
    -52.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Contract Furniture Market to value USD 95 Bn by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major contract furniture market participants are Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., Steelcase Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, IKEA, Kimball International Inc., Copeland, Hauser Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Sedus, Creative Wood, Carlick Contract Furniture Company, Humanscale International Holding Ltd., Kinnarps Ab, and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The contract furniture market is expected to cross a valuation of around USD 95 billion by 2030, according to the latest research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc. Prevalent need to improve commercial infrastructure will drive the global industry trends. The concept of ergonomics in the market, along with the increasing uptake of such furniture for personal working space, will boost product demand. Subsequently, the surging uptake of commercial furniture to support remote working positively influenced the business scenario.

Global Contract Furniture Market
Global Contract Furniture Market

An increase in back-office infrastructure may emerge as a major limiting factor. As these spaces do not require contract furniture, they may hamper product adoption. Moreover, the closed technology system in private companies has also restricted the use of contract furniture in the office and corporate buildings that promote separation. Nevertheless, the latest advancements in the field may encourage players to eventually overcome this restraint.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5330

Increasing number of construction projects to push the demand for non-upholstered furniture

The non-upholstered contract furniture market is slated to capture more than 25% of the revenue share by 2030. The growth is attributed to rising consumer expenditure and prominent commercial construction projects on account of the growing working population.

Government end-user segment to depict an appreciable growth

The government sector is set to grow at a CAGR of over 5% and will exceed USD 16 billion in revenue by 2030. The escalating consumer interest in high-quality contract furniture from government offices will amplify product penetration. Driven by government focus on improving infrastructural development, along with rising government space, such as schools, offices, and lobbies will stimulate growth.

Strong dependence of major population to influence the offline distribution channel

The contract furniture market outlook from the offline distribution channel will remain positive until 2030. This channel will observe exponential growth as it is a widely preferred channel of business. A majority of the population depends on traditional forms of commerce, which makes it the most preferred platform to buy and sell, which will propel industry demand.

Middle East & Africa to emerge as a prominent regional ground

The Middle East & Africa contract furniture market was valued at USD 3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach over USD 5 billion by 2030. The expansion of the construction industry may be a major reason elevating product uptake. In addition, increasing infrastructural incentives will bolster the presence of players in the MEA region, fostering the industry outlook.

The growing utilization of commercial furniture in the LATAM region due to ease of purchasing is stimulating market progress in the region. As per the report, the Latin America is likely to capture over 9% share in the global industry during 2022-2030.

Acquisitions to remain a key growth strategy

The competitive framework of the global contract furniture market includes Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., Steelcase Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, IKEA, Kimball International Inc., Copeland, Hauser Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Sedus, Creative Wood, Carlick Contract Furniture Company, Humanscale International Holdings Ltd., Kinnarps Ab, and Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd. These firms majorly engage in new product innovation and increasing efficiency of the product to maintain their market position.

For instance, in September 2021, Steelcase Inc., an American furniture manufacturer, unveiled its first-of-a-kind ergonomic chair, Steelcase Karman for an ergonomic seating design. The design of Steelcase Karman is developed to respond naturally to the body's movement and provide utmost comfort. Its innovative design merges a new proprietary mesh textile that does not sag or feel stiff with an ultra-light-flexible frame that eliminates stiff edges, thereby reducing the pressure on the seat and the back compared to traditional mesh chairs.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5330

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1  Data center server industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2030

2.1.1  Business trends

2.1.1.1  TAM trends

2.1.2  Regional trends

2.1.3  Type trends

2.1.4  Data center size trends

2.1.5  Data center application trends

Chapter 3 Data Center Server Industry Insights

3.1  Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2  Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3  Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4  Technological & innovation landscape

3.5  Profit margin analysis

3.6  Patent analysis

3.7  Regulatory landscape

3.8  Industry impact forces

3.8.1  Growth drivers

3.8.1.1  Increase in organizational data traffic and big data analytics in the U.S. and Europe

3.8.1.2  Growth of mega data centers and trend of colocation in Europe and Asia Pacific

3.8.1.3  Development of broadband and internet infrastructure in Asia Pacific and South America

3.8.1.4  Increase in the construction of new data centers and replacement of the existing technologies

3.8.1.5  High demand for advanced servers from hyperscale data centers

3.9  Pitfalls & challenges

3.10  Growth potential analysis

3.11  Porter's analysis

3.12  PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/contract-furniture-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Aashit Tiwari
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688
USA: +1-302-846-7766
Europe: +44-742-759-8484
APAC: +65-3129-7718
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898417/Global_Contract_Furniture_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-furniture-market-to-value-usd-95-bn-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301623970.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US D

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing M

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time high, up 3.5% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 3.45% on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Argentinian tax agency conducts first-ever raids on illegal crypto mining farms Fast facts The mining difficulty reading was at 32.05 trillion, as of block height 753,984, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about […]

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Why Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • RESEARCH NOTE | IFBD: New growth strategy leading to expanding customer base

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:IFBD Founded in 2001, Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) provides SaaS (software-as-a-service) AI-powered customer engagement solutions to corporate customers in China and recently began its expansion into other markets in Asia through a Singapore based channel partner. Infobird offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud-based customer engagement and sales force management

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Transcend Margin Blues

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment and demand for scalable infrastructure should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. DTEGY, TU and TEF are well-positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.

  • JPMorgan, BofA cautious on job cuts as Goldman layoffs loom

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, the two largest U.S. banks by assets, expressed caution about job cuts in contrast with Goldman Sachs, where hundreds of layoffs could start as early this month. "You need to very careful when you have a bit of a downturn to start cutting bankers here and there because you will hurt the possibility for growth going forward," Daniel Pinto, president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan, told investors at a conference Tuesday. That stance compares with plans by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, according to a source familiar with the matter, to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • EU court's Wed ruling on record $4.4 billion Google fine may set precedent

    A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.34 billion euro ($4.4 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices. Google will be looking to reverse its fortune after losing its challenge to a 2.42-billion-euro fine last year, the first of a trio of cases, while EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager needs a win following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants like Intel and Qualcomm this year. The competition chief of the European Commission has cracked down against Big Tech with hefty fines to ensure a level playing field in the 27-country European Union.